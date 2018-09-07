Police wait for British police’s questioning report on ‘Koh Tao rape’

SURAT THANI: British police will send within this month their report on the questioning of the British woman, 19, who claimed to have been drugged, raped and robbed on Koh Tao in June while local police have said they would arrest more people sharing false information on the case.

crimedrugspolicetechnologysex

By Bangkok Post

Friday 7 September 2018, 12:47PM

Pol Maj Gen Surachat Hakparn (centre) holds a press conference to update legal action related to the claimed rape case on Koh Tao, Surat Thani province, yesterday evening (Sept 6). Photo: Supapong Chaolan

Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy tourist police chief, said on Koh Tao of Surat Thani province yesterday evening (Sept 6) that British authorities confirmed they would quickly send the account of the woman whom British police were questioning and a reportedly sperm-stained T-shirt to Thai police. He expected the submission within this month. Thai police and military officers had gathered evidence on Koh Tao and initially concluded they found no evidence to back the crime claim, Maj Gen Surachate said. If evidence from Britain supported the claim, Thai police would resume the investigation, he said. He also said that police already arrested 12 people for sharing posts about the alleged crime and commenting on them at the CSI LA page on Facebook. There might be more people who shared the information and they would be prosecuted, the deputy tourist police chief said. Such posts damaged Thai tourism and police were seeking cooperation from foreign authorities to arrest the administrator of the CSI LA page, he said. Those inputting false information into a computer system were liable to a jail term of five years, he said. Read original story here.