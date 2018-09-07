THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Police wait for British police’s questioning report on ‘Koh Tao rape’

SURAT THANI: British police will send within this month their report on the questioning of the British woman, 19, who claimed to have been drugged, raped and robbed on Koh Tao in June while local police have said they would arrest more people sharing false information on the case.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 7 September 2018, 12:47PM

Pol Maj Gen Surachat Hakparn (centre) holds a press conference to update legal action related to the claimed rape case on Koh Tao, Surat Thani province, yesterday evening (Sept 6). Photo: Supapong Chaolan

Pol Maj Gen Surachat Hakparn (centre) holds a press conference to update legal action related to the claimed rape case on Koh Tao, Surat Thani province, yesterday evening (Sept 6). Photo: Supapong Chaolan

Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy tourist police chief, said on Koh Tao of Surat Thani province yesterday evening (Sept 6) that British authorities confirmed they would quickly send the account of the woman whom British police were questioning and a reportedly sperm-stained T-shirt to Thai police. He expected the submission within this month.

Thai police and military officers had gathered evidence on Koh Tao and initially concluded they found no evidence to back the crime claim, Maj Gen Surachate said. If evidence from Britain supported the claim, Thai police would resume the investigation, he said.

He also said that police already arrested 12 people for sharing posts about the alleged crime and commenting on them at the CSI LA page on Facebook. There might be more people who shared the information and they would be prosecuted, the deputy tourist police chief said.

Such posts damaged Thai tourism and police were seeking cooperation from foreign authorities to arrest the administrator of the CSI LA page, he said.

Those inputting false information into a computer system were liable to a jail term of five years, he said.

Read original story here.

 

 

Kurt | 08 September 2018 - 17:39:54 

When conclusions of the highly professional british police challenge the RTP 'investigation outcome, the RTP will start a safe face procedure a la 'misunderstanding'. Trained insular thick skin.

malczx7r | 08 September 2018 - 16:08:35 

Pity they weren't so keen on arresting all the Hi-so criminals at large!

Christy Sweet | 08 September 2018 - 10:13:48 

The Admin of that FB page resides in LA, USA  and has much undue influence on the more gullible on any matter re" Koh TaoMafia"    IMO he's had a long running feud with the Toovichien  family that predates the 2014 beach murders.  Would be a real shame if he lost his Green Card and had to return to Thailand to face  defamation charges.

BenPendejo | 08 September 2018 - 01:37:49 

No DT...it means the Thai police will put out warrants for the arrest of the poorly trained and corrupt British police that are lying and making Thailand look bad...then they will reiterate that their investigation didn't find any wrong doing, and that officials are doing a great job looking out for tourists (except the Chinese tourists...they don't count).

Discover Thainess | 07 September 2018 - 14:11:40 

So if the British police report concludes that the lady was indeed raped does this mean the thai policemen including Big Joke, will be arrested for spreading fake news that she was not?

Thrust into the front-line

 

