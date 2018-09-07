Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy tourist police chief, said on Koh Tao of Surat Thani province yesterday evening (Sept 6) that British authorities confirmed they would quickly send the account of the woman whom British police were questioning and a reportedly sperm-stained T-shirt to Thai police. He expected the submission within this month.
Thai police and military officers had gathered evidence on Koh Tao and initially concluded they found no evidence to back the crime claim, Maj Gen Surachate said. If evidence from Britain supported the claim, Thai police would resume the investigation, he said.
He also said that police already arrested 12 people for sharing posts about the alleged crime and commenting on them at the CSI LA page on Facebook. There might be more people who shared the information and they would be prosecuted, the deputy tourist police chief said.
Such posts damaged Thai tourism and police were seeking cooperation from foreign authorities to arrest the administrator of the CSI LA page, he said.
Those inputting false information into a computer system were liable to a jail term of five years, he said.
Kurt | 08 September 2018 - 17:39:54