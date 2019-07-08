NAKHON SRI THAMMARAT: A man has surrendered to police after shooting his wife to death in Chalerm Phra Kiat district of the southern province early Sunday (July 7), an incident he described as an “unforgivable mistake”.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 8 July 2019, 10:26AM

Kachornsak Nuanpoon, 43, right, is questioned at Muang Nakhon Sri Thammarat Police Station after shooting his wife to death. Photo: Nujaree Raekrun

The 43-year-old man, Kachornsak Nuanpoon, surrendered to Muang police on Sunday morning with a 9mm pistol.

Mr Kachornsak, himself a volunteer assistant to Muang police, said the incident occurred at about 2am while he was sleeping with his second wife at a rented house in tambon Thang Poon. He said he heard a noise like that of a brick hitting a back window and suspected somebody was breaking into the house.

Believing the intruder might be a drug gang member, he said he fired a random shot at the window with the handgun. Suddenly, he heard the voice of a woman calling him by his nickname, saying, “Kung, it’s me.”

Mr Kachornsak said he rushed out of the house and found his wife Monthathip lying in a pool of blood with a motorcycle helmet on. She had been shot in the abdomen and was bleeding profusely.

He then realised Monthathip had come to look for him on a motorcycle.

Mr Kachornsak said he took his wife to Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

He said that since he is a volunteer assistant to police, he had taken part in several arrests of drug suspects. For fear of being targeted by drug gangs, he carried the gun for self-protection.

“I am very sorry for what happened. She was a good woman and was everything in my life. I love her very much, but I made an unforgivable mistake,” Mr Kachornsak said.

Pol Lt Col Teerawut Thepluan, deputy investigation chief at Muang police station, said Mr Kachornsak had been detained for further questioning and legal action.

