Police urge safety after Italian cyclist hit by car

PHUKET: Police have urged bicycle riders to take extra precautions to stay safe on Phuket’s roads after an Italian man escaped serious injury in an accident in Thalang early on Sunday morning (May 12).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 13 May 2019, 04:08PM

The Nissan Almera switched lanes and hit the bicycle outside Ban Tha Rua School in Thalang early on Sunday morning (May 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maurizio Solaroli was cycling with a group along Thepkrasattri Rd at about 6am on Sunday. The group was cycling north in the left-hand lane towards Heroines Monument when a white Nissan Almera suddenly moved left from the middle lane and hit Mr Solaroli’s bike causing him to fall just outside Ban Tha Rua School.

The driver of the car, Ploen Pookto, stopped and waited for police to arrive.

Mr Solaroli incurred hip pain and some grazing but refused to be taken to hospital.

“Early investigations indicate that Mr Ploen drove recklessly,” said Lt Suphon Muangkai of Thalang Police.

“Due to our breathalyser at the police station not working, we took Mr Ploen to Thalang Hospital for his blood to be tested for alcohol. I am still awaiting the results.”

Thalang Police Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwan told The Phuket News today, “I urge cyclists to take extra care on the roads. They should stay on the left side of the road and wear reflective clothing and use lights to be visible to motorists.

“Only in Sapan Hin there is a designated bicycle lane,” Col Teerawat added.

The investigation continues.

 

 

