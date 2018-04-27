PHUKET: Police are urging parents of infants and young children to keep their young ones in sight at all times after a horrific incident on Monday (April 23) resulted in a 9-month-old boy drowning at an expat family’s home in Cherng Talay.

Friday 27 April 2018, 12:45PM

Police are urging parents to keep an eye on their children near house pools after a 9-month-old toddler drowned at a Phuket home on Monday (April 23). Photo: Raphael Biscaldi

Police were notified of the incident at 10am on Monday by the parents, who Capt Nareupon Taewlae of the Cherng Talay Police said were an expat couple living on the island. The mother is Filipino, he noted.

“The parents told officers that they forgot to close the door to the pool terrace,” Capt Nareupon Taewlae told The Phuket News.

“They didn’t know what had happened until about 7:30am, when they discovered that their 10-year-old son had already pulled the toddler from the pool all by himself,” he explained.

The parents rushed their baby to hospital, but sadly the infant was pronounced dead.

“I did not press the parents too much while questioning because this is a very hard time for them. It is a traumatic loss, and they are devastated,” Capt Nareupon said.

“This is a terrible incident and we do not want any more incidents like this to happen to anyone,” Capt Nareupon added.

“All parents must be careful to look over their children,” he pleaded.

“Also, not taking good care of your children is punishable by law. If the circumstances warrant it, parents can be charged for negligence causing the death of their own children.

“Taking care of your own children with care and love is every parent’s responsibility,” Capt Nareupon added.