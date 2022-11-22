Chef’s Market
Police urge caution after apprehending serial thief

Police urge caution after apprehending serial thief

PHUKET: Police have urged Phuket residents to beware of home thefts after apprehending a serial thief who admitted to stealing nine separate air conditioning units from a range of properties across the island.

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 November 2022, 02:39PM

Photo: Wichit Police / Facebook

Photo: Wichit Police / Facebook

The most recent incident occurred around 2am on Nov 4 at a private residence in Wichit where the compressor from an air conditioner was stolen.

The property’s owner, Mrs Yupa, filed a report with Wichit Police who later studied CCTV footage from cameras in the area and were able to identify the culprit via their vehicle registration.

This led them to arresting a 38-year-old lady, only identified as Ms Montha, last Thursday (Nov 17) at her house in Wichit.

At Ms Montha’s house police discovered a vehicle and clothes corresponding to those seen on the CCTV footage from the scene of the crime, in addition to steel cutting pliers that were used to dislodge the air conditioner units.

Ms Montha was taken to Wichit Police Station where she was charged with theft from a private property at night and using a vehicle to flee the scene.

Ms Montha then admitted to a further nine robberies, including:

1. An air conditioner compressor unit stolen from a property near Si Mum Mueang market on Nov 4 which she later sold for B1,800.

2. An air conditioner compressor unit from a property in Rawai which she later sold for B900, the date of which Ms Montha could not recall

Laguna Phuket

3. Theft of brass plates from a property on the bypass road on three separate occasions which she sold for 1,400 each, the dates of which Ms Montha could not recall

4. Theft of brass sheets on three separate occasions from an abandoned building near HeadStart International School which she later sold for B1,400 each, the dates of which Ms Montha could not recall

5. Theft of unspecified goods from the power plant on Chao Fa West Road which she sold for B1,300, the date of which Ms Montha could not recall.

Police reminded residents to remain vigilant and cautious as many are still experiencing economic hardship after fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic which decimated the island’s tourism sector and people’s livelihoods.

Police also urged business owners to keep a close watch on their premises in an effort to minimise the opportunity for random thefts.

Many business venues had been closed during COVID-19 which made them opportune targets for theft. Some owners had returned once the situation on the island had started to improve only to discover thefts had occurred at their properties, which often made it very difficult for police to asign an exact timeline to.

If a theft does occur police urged it be reported immediately so that they can follow up promptly and arrest the culprit.

