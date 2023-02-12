333 at the beach
Police urge against Valentine’s Day sex tapes

Police urge against Valentine’s Day sex tapes

BANGKOK: The Technology Crime Suppression Division has warned lovers not to video-record their sex on Valentine’s Day to avoid being blackmailed after the relationship ends.

sexpolice
By Bangkok Post

Monday 13 February 2023, 08:30AM

Artificial roses and dolls are available at Sampeng market in Bangkok ahead of Valentine’s Day. Police have warned lovers not to video-record their sex during the festival of love. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Artificial roses and dolls are available at Sampeng market in Bangkok ahead of Valentine’s Day. Police have warned lovers not to video-record their sex during the festival of love. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Pol Col Siriwat Deepor, deputy commander of the division, said yesterday (Feb 12) that lovers often express their passion for one another on Valentine’s Day, but they should take precautions - by not recording it on video, reports the Bangkok Post.

“Lovers may voluntarily record their sexual intercourse. [But] if they break up in the future, men may release the clips online and damage women,” he said.

Such cases fall into the category of “sextortion” by those who have pornographic material of others in their possession. Such wrongdoers could be people with close relationships, or strangers who managed to convince others to share their private pictures online, Pol Col Siriwat said.

Such private images could be abused for blackmail – to demand money or sex – as offenders could threaten to post the pictures or videos in public, the deputy commander said.

Sextortion is only one of several categories of crimes linked to love, although it causes the greatest financial and reputational damage, he said.

Another is romance scams, where scammers use profiles of handsome foreigners to develop relationships and finally trick their victims into transferring money to them, he said.

A third kind is a hybrid scams that involve criminals luring women into falling in love with them – and then convincing their victims into “investing” their money before they were realised they were being conned, Pol Col Siriwat said.

Pol Lt Col Nopawan Panya, deputy spokeswoman of the Royal Thai Police Office, said that last month alone 168 romance scams and 235 hybrid scams had been reported. Total damage in the cases was estimated at about B190 million.

JohnC | 13 February 2023 - 10:44:14 

Stop blaming men all the time. Always men are targeted as 'could' damage women's reputations. In this country that is far from the truth, some very dodgy females without consciences who have no problem selling their sisters in to prostitution and using males any way they can to get what they want.

Prab | 13 February 2023 - 08:51:41 

massive problem yeah.... i think even at the highest level of this society sex tapes where loaded on you tube with naked woman eating with dogs in a 5 star hotel in BKK a decade a go or so..lol things like this police are referring at ? lol shameful

 

