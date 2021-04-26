Police turn 191 into secondary COVID-19 hotline

BANGKOK: Royal Thai Police have added 191 to the COVID-19 hotline to support the busy 1668 and 1669, reports state news agency NNT.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 26 April 2021, 06:24PM

Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas. Photo: NNT

Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas chaired a meeting with National Police Region 1-9, and related authorities via a video conference about using the 191 police hotline as a secondary COVID-19 hotline after 1668 and 1669, said the report.

Of note, Phuket Provincial Police are overseen by Region 8 Police, whose headquarters are stationed at the northern end of the island.

According to the Deputy National Police Chief, there are around 1,200 lines on the 191 hotline available 24 hours a day to facilitate the needs of COVID-19 patients.

However, 191 is positioned as a secondary line, and citizens are asked to call 1668 and 1669 before calling 191 as it is still mainly for emergencies and crime, he said.