THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Police traffic tickets set to go digital

THAILAND: The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) agreed in principle on Thursday (Jan 17) to amend the 1979 Land Transport Act to replace the old traffic violation ticketing system with a digital one.

transportSafety
By Bangkok Post

Friday 18 January 2019, 09:14AM

At present, drivers’ licences, vehicle registration details and ticketing for violations are legal only on paper. Photo: Bangkok Post

At present, drivers’ licences, vehicle registration details and ticketing for violations are legal only on paper. Photo: Bangkok Post

Tabled by Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, the proposed amendment sailed through its first reading.

The bill requires the Royal Thai Police (RTP) and the Land Transport Department to jointly develop an electronic database to include motorists’ personal details, previous traffic violations and vehicle registration information.

This will make it easier for traffic police to record new violations and deduct points from drivers flouting traffic laws.

Those whose traffic point balance reaches zero from an original 12 will face a 90-day driving licence suspension and be required to undergo traffic regulation training, the amendment stipulates. This will also allow for more payment options including those done electronically, via the post office payment service, and at banks.

During Thursday’s reading, several NLA members pushed for more e-payment channels to be included, and for the law to clearly state that a hard copy of a driving licence will no longer be required when electronic ones are recognised under this law.

This amendment will be added before the next reading.

Since Tuesday, the Land Transport Department has allowed motorists to download a smartphone application to display an electronic version of their driving licence.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The police, however, insist motorists still need a hard copy of their driving licence until the Land Transport Act is amended to authorise traffic police to issue traffic fines or other punishments for traffic violations electronically.

The same bill also authorises traffic police to fine cyclists up to B500 for riding under the influence of alcohol or any other substances deemed a risk.

Pol Maj Gen Eakkarak Limsanggas, head of the RTP committee assigned to resolve traffic problems, said that under the current law, police are only authorised to warn drunk cyclists.

Officers cannot take legal action against them as there is no law covering this offence, he said.

As for calls for better regulation of motorists who habitually drive slowly in the fast lane, the Interior Ministry and Transport Ministry have almost finished amending ministerial regulations to adjust speed limits, he said.

The work is about 95% complete, he said.

Read full story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Taxi explodes during gas refill
Phuket Opinion: Getting safety right
Beer truck heading to Patong overturns, spills load
Phuket tour piers re-open in full service
Phuket boats clear to leave port as Pabuk passes
Phuket New Year road deaths hit six
Holidaymakers flock back to Bangkok
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Phuket Transport office launches free check safety checks for New Year
Phuket survives Day 2 of Seven Days for New Year campaign with zero deaths
Safety measures boosted at bustling Phuket ports for New Year
Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger
Phuket Police ready for Seven Days of Danger for New Year 2019
Indian tourists heading to Phuket airport in van slammed by BMW
Phuket taxi driver charged after man, 83, killed crossing busy road

 

Phuket community
Sunscreen among contributing factors killing Phuket’s coral reefs

Keep it simple. If thai officials know so exactly what brand sunscreens are harming the coral enviro...(Read More)

E-licences hit legal roadblock

The article states, "... the RTP has DRAFTED A LAW to validate the digital version." Simil...(Read More)

Tout dumps slow loris with tourist, evades arrest at Kata Beach

As the comments are comical they can only be from a clown. As stated, it is not a Police job, so unl...(Read More)

New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’

If you had read the article, the second buoy has always been operational. Perhaps they should have ...(Read More)

Phuket man arrested over Phatthalung New Year karaoke murder

Thailand- where a General goes out to do a Sgt's job!!...(Read More)

New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’

Don't panic,K.As the article says,there is one more buoy giving warnings even earlier.Seeing you...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

" 60 million people agree," so now he knows what 60 million people "know," get m...(Read More)

Phuket in the cold as ’Smart Driver’s licences’ launch

or maybe the usual teething problems when introducing technology?...(Read More)

Six houses destroyed by fire

hahaha...true that...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

He has, wrong as usual....(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant

 