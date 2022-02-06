BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Police tracking down ’Indian gangster’ shooters

Police tracking down ’Indian gangster’ shooters

PHUKET: Police continue their search for two men in connection with shooting of a foreigner who was first believed to be just a regular Canadian national of Indian descent but was later identified by Canadian media as an Indian with a long criminal history.

crimepolicedeath
By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 February 2022, 04:46PM

Police believe suspects used the beach to escape from the crime scene. Photo: PR Phuket

The victim – Mandeep Singh (in local reports), or Jimi “Slice” Sandhu (as identified by the Vancouver Sun) – was gunned down in front of the Beachfront Hotel Phuket, which also offers villas for sale on the property near Rawai beach.

CCTV footage at the resort showed Mr Singh/Sandhu pull up in front of the building in a red MG car at about 10:30pm Friday night (Feb 4). As he got out of the car two men jumped out from the bushes and opened fire. The victim was shot 10 times in the attack.

When the man’s body was found on Saturday morning (Feb 5), Singh/Sandhu was carrying two different pieces of identification: a passport bearing the name of a Canadian of Indian descent, and a driver’s licence bearing the name of another Canadian of Indian descent. None of them were in the name of Jimi Sandhu though.

According to the most recent report by PR Phuket, at the scene police found a total of 21 bullet casings pf 9mm and .380 calibers.

The perpetrators were probably foreigners,” added the report in which the victim is still called Mandeep Singh.

The case is now supervised by Provincial Police Region 8 Deputy Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Thaworn Saengrit and Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong. Also involved are Chalong Police, Phuket Tourist Police and other officials.

Last evening (Feb 5) officers went to Rawai beach to try to track down the route suspects used to escape. In turned out that the two men were captured by CCTV cameras at a nearby restaurant before disappearing somewhere on the beach which has various accommodation buildings such as villas, hotels and houses.

Also there is an alley connecting the beach and the main road which is believed to be the route that the criminals used to escape.

From questioning local residents in the area, officers learned that during the past two or three days suspects were seen there. Officers from different police branches continue their investigation trying to apprehend the suspects as quickly as possible.

