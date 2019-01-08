THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Police to vet novice monks

THAILAND: The Royal Thai Police has agreed to help the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) block people with criminal records from being ordained.

crimereligionpolice
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 8 January 2019, 03:33PM

Photo: Bangkok Post / File

Photo: Bangkok Post / File

In a letter sent to the NOB, national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda said the RTP has put in place guidelines for its officers to run background checks on applicants seeking to join the monkhood.

In Bangkok, the NOB is advised to send the applicants' ID numbers to the police Criminal Records Division (CRD) for background checks.

In the provinces, details of those seeking ordination are to be sent to police forensic offices for further submission to the CRD.

The results will be sent back to the NOB or its provincial offices within 15 days, free of charge. The move is in response to a NOB request asking police to run background checks on people seeking ordination.

According to the NOB, the checks are to ensure that monks participating in ordination ceremonies comply with standards stipulated by the Sangha Supreme Council.

The move is part of an attempt to put in place a stronger screening system for those seeking to join the monkhood.

Earlier, the government floated a proposal for monks to have smart ID cards that show their backgrounds to enable scrutiny by authorities as part of attempts to address a series of temple scandals.

 

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket man arrested for stealing statue of god of good luck, protection
Cops to charge five for abetting ex-monk caught in Germany
Former top monk ‘on the run’ in Laos
Police add three accomplices to monk hunt
Police to probe more temples
Commandos raid temples, senior monks arrested for embezzlement, robbery
Utilities burned, bombed, banners in far South
Phuket Town temple thieves arrested
Whistle-blowing Myanmar policeman sentenced to jail
India’s Hindu-Muslim divide
Police hunting for Phuket Town temple robbers
Police hunt Phuket shrine cash thief
Man wanted for theft in Trang arrested in Phuket
Man accuses monk of Phuket knife attack
Charges progress on Phuket monk for slaying boy, 17

 

Phuket community
National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

How I would fix it ?? I can't fix it anyway.So why should i waste my time with stupid suggestion...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

"Acting director of Phuket Marine Office" is waiting for "Marine Department" to ...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

I hope it works, really. But taxi complains, (call 1584) doesn't work. They only speak thai (on ...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

...,complaining about other commenter for not giving a solution,but defending only your idol without...(Read More)

Phuket calls for donations for Pabuk victims

...Submarines, mine detectors, tanks, flying things that not fly, etc, etc. Well, we know that a Ar...(Read More)

Haze returns to Bangkok as long holiday ends

Correction: Hazardous Smog returned. Not Haze. There is no haze coming out of hazardous black smok...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

...: On the cereal packet dated Nov 1, 2017, the Supreme Court red and decided accordingly different...(Read More)

Phuket calls for donations for Pabuk victims

Yes, and start building real houses, not these 'sheds for living', destroyed by wind force B...(Read More)

Bridging the gaping wealth chasm

@....,..Yes, but it always 'stops' after talks only....(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Use of such a website to report alleged wrong behavior about some marine or tourism service, can be ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Thailand Yacht Show
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Harvey Law Corporation
ZUMA Restaurant

 