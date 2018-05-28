FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Police to probe more temples

NATIONWIDE: The police force’s Counter Corruption Division (CCD) has launched a fourth round of temple fund embezzlement probes with 30 temples already suspected of involvement in the alleged wrongdoing.

corruptioncrimepolicereligionBangkok Post

Monday 28 May 2018, 08:51AM

Police commandos guide arrested monks into a van. Photo: Post Today

Police commandos guide arrested monks into a van. Photo: Post Today

CCD chief Maj Gen Kamol Rienracha said the latest round of investigations involve the allocation of grant-in-aid for temples provided by the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) between 2011-2016.

While he confirmed that the latest probes implicated state officials and monks, he did not specify exactly how many temples and individuals were involved.

For cases involving state officials, the CCD will forward them to the National Anti-Corruption Commission for further action, Maj Gen Kamol said.

A CCD source said that the latest round of probes initially targeted about 60 temples in 13 provinces in the Central Plains region, the East, the North and the Northeast.

The CCD has so far finished probing 40 of the temples. Of these 30 were suspected of involvement in the alleged embezzlement of temple funds with losses estimated at more than B102 million, the source said.

Last Thursday (May 24), police arrested five senior monks in predawn raids on three temples.

At Wat Sa Ket, they arrested three assistant abbots while abbot Phra Phrom Sitthi, who was on the arrest warrant, could not be found.

At Wat Sam Phraya, they took abbot Phra Phrom Dilok and his secretary Phra Atthakit Sophon into custody. At Wat Samphanthawong in Yaowarat area, they could not locate assistant abbot Phra Phrom Methee who was also wanted on an arrest warrant.

QSI International School Phuket

At the same time, another team of police raided Wat Or Noi in Nakhon Pathom’s Kamphaeng Saen district where they arrested the abbot, the defrocked Phra Buddha Isara, now known by his lay name, Suwit Thongprasert.

The former Phra Buddha Isara was charged with robbery, running an illegal secret society and using royal initials without permission when he cast a batch of amulets in 2011.

Kosol Saisuwan, a lawyer for the defrocked Phra Phrom Dilok, said his legal team was studying if an arrest warrant issued for his client was in line with the law.

If not, they will ask the court to revoke the warrant, Mr Kosol said. He said the former Phra Phrom Dilok held a governing post in the clergy and was deemed a state official.

Therefore, it should have been left to the NACC to decide first if there were grounds to the allegations against the former monk, Mr Kosol said.

In a related matter, political activist Srisuwan Janya said he will file a petition today (May 28) over the amount of “excessive force” by police in the arrest of Suwit Thongprasert, the former Phra Buddha Isara, in the raid on Wat Or Noi.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 28 May 2018 - 10:23:32 

30 Temples already. Not surprised. Surprised that it not happened earlier and more temples raided
Seems that thai temples have no problem with welcoming suspects of crimes to join
Even mr Suthep, charged now, could convenient escape public life and join 1 year temple time when the grounds got hot under his feet.
The thai temples as a 'banking free state' in a state.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cops to charge five for abetting ex-monk caught in Germany
Former top monk ‘on the run’ in Laos
Police add three accomplices to monk hunt
Whistle-blowing Myanmar policeman sentenced to jail
Graft scandal snares four senior monks
Homes raided, arrests made as anti-corruption police swoop in temple funds scandal
Culprits in monk escape face action
Officials caught in temple graft sting
DSI, soldiers hunt for wanted monk at luxury mansions off Phuket, leave empty handed
Search for fugitive monk switches to border
Temple search ends with no signs of Phra Dhammajayo
DSI: Dhammakaya stand-off to end in 5 days
Scholars urge Buddhism body to defrock ex-abbot
DSI warns against use of force
Security tightened around temple after man’s suicide

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Chattha
Lofty Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket

 