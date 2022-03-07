BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police to oppose bail in Jimi Sandhu case

Police to oppose bail in Jimi Sandhu case

BANGKOK: Thai police will ask a Canadian court to deny bail for a Canadian national, who is suspected of being involved in the murder of an Indian gangster in Phuket last month, says the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

murdercrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Monday 7 March 2022, 09:02AM

Matthew Dupre (left) and Gene Karl Lahrkamp are wanted for the murder of Jimi Singh Sandhu in Phuket province early this month. Photos: Supplied

Matthew Dupre (left) and Gene Karl Lahrkamp are wanted for the murder of Jimi Singh Sandhu in Phuket province early this month. Photos: Supplied

Matthew Dupre is one of two suspects tied to the Feb 4 shooting of Jimi Singh Sandhu in Rawai last month.

Mr Dupre was arrested in the Canadian city of Edmonton, Alberta, on Feb 20, and is being held in detention by the Alberta Court, pending the court’s decision on Thailand’s extradition request, reports the Bangkok Post.

Earlier, the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) said an application had been filed for his extradition to Thailand.

CIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej said on Sunday (Mar 6) he had instructed investigators to file a petition with the Canadian court to oppose the suspect’s bail request. He said police are determined to have the suspect extradited to stand trial in Thailand.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

A source close to the investigation said the case has been transferred to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) at the Royal Thai Police. The police petition will be filed with the Canadian court on Friday out of concern that the suspect will ask for temporary release and flee.

If the suspect is released from detention, it will undermine police attempts to have him extradited, the source said, adding that the extradition is expected in April.

“The crime showed links to organised crime syndicates and the suspects had planned their escape well. They fled to Europe before travelling to Canada. War weapons also were used in the attack,” said the source.

Pol Col Wirachan Khunchaikaew, a CSD superintendent and chief investigator, said the documents supporting the petition and extradition request are on their way to Canada.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

christysweet | 07 March 2022 - 11:12:03 

Canada eliminated the death penalty in the mid 70's so Thailand will have to take that possible punishment off the table if they want an extradition.

Kurt | 07 March 2022 - 10:26:06 

Thai police oppose bail of a canadian Court in relation with a canadian suspect? The Thai police put on to big trousers to think they are allowed to interfere with Canadian internal affairs. Example how to make yourself ridiculous. Must this opera show not be played through Ministries of Foreign Affairs of 2 countries?

Kurt | 07 March 2022 - 10:16:41 

Killed Jimi Sandhu silently not longer presented being Canadian as said previously by Thai officials. ( without any explanation ?). Whole extradition thing is just a face Thai Opera. They know Canada will never send the proposed murderers to Thailand. There will be always a right piece of paper missing. All according chapter of  Thai bureaucratic book: "how to keep in spotlights.

JohnC | 07 March 2022 - 09:22:40 

Extradition request? The RTP must believe they can get lots of 'look the other way' kickbacks if they want to bring them back here for sentencing.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outage to affect Ao Por, Koh Yao islands
Mental health dept warns about stress due to excessive news consumption
Tangmo’s death ‘an accident’
Phuket marks 592 new COVID cases, one more death
Woman hit by car on Phuket’s main road
NCSA warns heightened cyber threats following Ukraine invasion
Delivery service sector rakes in B44bn in 2020
Visa, Mastercard suspend global support of cards issued by Russian banks
China’s annual parliament opens in key year for Xi
Displaced Ukrainians pack trains to western border
Russian embassy urges Thais not to join fight
Don’t take Favipiravir without prescription, Phuket hospital warns
Phuket marks 612 new COVID cases, three more deaths
Chalong underpass to close for maintenance
Phuket Immigration gives Russians extensions to stay

 

Phuket community
Woman hit by car on Phuket’s main road

If he was driving slow and tried to miss her, why did it take 80 meters to stop? I guess his "...(Read More)

Tourist diver at Koh Lipe revived, airlifted to Phuket

great work. 1 h of CPR takes a lot of commitment. respect. the first good news today.. hopefully not...(Read More)

Visa, Mastercard suspend global support of cards issued by Russian banks

If I wanted crypto to supercede cash, $USD in particular- what actions would I perform to enable it...(Read More)

Police to oppose bail in Jimi Sandhu case

Canada eliminated the death penalty in the mid 70's so Thailand will have to take that possible ...(Read More)

Tangmo’s death ‘an accident’

Mama won't be happy- blows all her conspiracy theories out the window. Pimping her daughter'...(Read More)

Russian embassy urges Thais not to join fight

Russia has been a huge supporter of NRA as fomenting civil unrest is Putin's MO, the irony of h...(Read More)

Busy days for Phuket airport in March

The idea that there will be busy days for Phuket airport while the world is in turmoil because a war...(Read More)

PayPal use extended until end of year

I will never doubt Feng Shui again.... I will never doubt Feng Shui again... I will never...... ...(Read More)

Police to oppose bail in Jimi Sandhu case

Thai police oppose bail of a canadian Court in relation with a canadian suspect? The Thai police put...(Read More)

Police to oppose bail in Jimi Sandhu case

Killed Jimi Sandhu silently not longer presented being Canadian as said previously by Thai officials...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property

 