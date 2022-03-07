Police to oppose bail in Jimi Sandhu case

BANGKOK: Thai police will ask a Canadian court to deny bail for a Canadian national, who is suspected of being involved in the murder of an Indian gangster in Phuket last month, says the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

murdercrimepolice

By Bangkok Post

Monday 7 March 2022, 09:02AM

Matthew Dupre (left) and Gene Karl Lahrkamp are wanted for the murder of Jimi Singh Sandhu in Phuket province early this month. Photos: Supplied

Matthew Dupre is one of two suspects tied to the Feb 4 shooting of Jimi Singh Sandhu in Rawai last month.

Mr Dupre was arrested in the Canadian city of Edmonton, Alberta, on Feb 20, and is being held in detention by the Alberta Court, pending the court’s decision on Thailand’s extradition request, reports the Bangkok Post.

Earlier, the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) said an application had been filed for his extradition to Thailand.

CIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej said on Sunday (Mar 6) he had instructed investigators to file a petition with the Canadian court to oppose the suspect’s bail request. He said police are determined to have the suspect extradited to stand trial in Thailand.

A source close to the investigation said the case has been transferred to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) at the Royal Thai Police. The police petition will be filed with the Canadian court on Friday out of concern that the suspect will ask for temporary release and flee.

If the suspect is released from detention, it will undermine police attempts to have him extradited, the source said, adding that the extradition is expected in April.

“The crime showed links to organised crime syndicates and the suspects had planned their escape well. They fled to Europe before travelling to Canada. War weapons also were used in the attack,” said the source.

Pol Col Wirachan Khunchaikaew, a CSD superintendent and chief investigator, said the documents supporting the petition and extradition request are on their way to Canada.