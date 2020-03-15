THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Police to investigate alleged toddler mistreatment at Phuket nursery

PHUKET: Wichit Police recorded a Phuket woman’s complaint regarding alleged abuse of her 15-month-old daughter at a local nursery. Yet it took the mother a visit to the Damrongdhama Centre (Ombudsman’s Office) to get the complaint registered by the police.

policeSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 15 March 2020, 12:31PM

Ms Natthanan Phetmak, 18, filed a complaint at the Damrongdhama Centre, claiming police was refusing to investigate her case. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Teenage mother Natthanan Phetmak, 18, filed a complaint at the Damrongdhama Centre (Ombudsman’s office) at Phuket Provincial Hall last Thursday (Mar 12), saying her 15-month-old daughter got injured at a night-time nursery in Villa Suan Luang and Wichit Police refused to investigate the incident.

“My girl is just one year and three month old. First, on Mar 5, we picked her up from the nursery with a small wound on her nose which was not serious. On the next day, Mar 6, we send her to the nursery as well. Then at 9pm the nursery staff called me to tell that my girl had been admitted to Phuket Provincial Hospital because some other kid at the nursery hit her”, Ms Natthanan said.

“She had bruises and other wounds all over her body and head, including a scratch near her left eye, a bitten wound on the head, a wound on her left cheek, bruises on her head. My girl had to spend two days at the hospital as per doctor’s recommendation”, the mother continued.

The woman insisted that the nursery was equipped with CCTV but didn’t specify if the records were shown to her.

Ms Natthanan told the media that on Mar 8 she came to Wichit Police Station to file a formal complaint, but police officers did not believe her story and declined to register the complaint. Same happened when she came to Wichit Police Station with her mother on Mar 9.

“I require this nursery to be prosecuted for my girl’s injuries. And I have already complained to Pavena Foundation about this case as well”, Ms Natthanan added.

The complaint was finally registered by Wichit Police on Mar 13.

“I have already recorded this complaint. The case is being processed”, Lt Col Boonserm Kleawwatee from Wichit Police told The Phuket News on Mar 14.

Ms Natthanan also said that officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security have talked to her and will conduct their own investigation.

“I don’t believe that my girl was hurt by another child of her age. I want the nursery to be held responsible”, Ms Natthanan claimed.

