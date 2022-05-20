tengoku
Police to finally act on violent taunts by spurned stalker

PHUKET: Police are investigating a formal complaint of a man violently harassing a grandmother in Srisoonthorn over his affections for her granddaughter being spurned. The man has thrown ping pong bombs at the house and driven by on his motorbike yelling threat while wielding an axe.

violencecrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 20 May 2022, 01:19PM

The grandmother filed the complaint at Thalang Police Station yesterday (May 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongubt

The gifts brought to the home used to be flowers and drinks. Photo: Supplied

Now the gifts are far more threatening. Photo: Supplied

The grandmother, Patcharanan Ruanganantapat, filed her formal complaint at Thalang Police Station yesterday (May 19). Her complaint was received by investigating officer Maj Niwat Timket.

Ms Patcharanan said that the 26-year-old man, whose name was not publicly revealed, had been taunting her and her daughter’s brother at the house, located off Srisoonthorn Rd, near the Heroines Monument, for years.

The man lived nearby. He had attended primary school with her granddaughter, and over the years he fell in love with her, Ms Patcharanan.

“He used to come every day when she sold buns in front of our house,” she said.

Her granddaughter at one time did have affections for the man. She once wrote a love letter that she sent to him after she moved to Bangkok.

“But she has now been living there for 10 years,” Ms Patcharanan said.

“He would often bring flowers, deliver a love letter, all kinds of things, but it didn’t cause any harm,” she added.

However, over the past two years his attention changed.

“He started to yell insults at us, saying that we had deprived him of his love,” Ms Patcharanan said.

Art-Tec Design

Then his attention became violent.

“He threw a cut piece of tree branch at the gate while he yelled insults at us in front of our house. He later threw ping pong bombs at our home. The first time I went to report him he threw a knife at me,” Ms Patcharanan said.

The reason for her reporting the violent behaviour - again - was because the man had recently threatened a young man staying at the home, believing that the man was the granddaughter’s new love.

“While the young man was walking home from the local convenience store, the 26-year-old rode past and threw things at him. Luckily they did not hit him,” Ms Patcharanan said.

“The man’s behaviour has become unstable. Sometimes he comes by wielding an axe, and we know that he used a knife to rob drinks from a convenience store as well,” she said.

Most recently, the man had turned up at the house and thrown large glass marbles that nearly hit her car, before he sped off.

With of the latest incidents now recorded on video, and the dangerous behaviour escalating, Ms Patcharanan said she wanted police to take action.

Maj Niwat confirmed that he will investigate the claims “and find the offender for legal proceedings”.

