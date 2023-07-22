Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police tase foreigner to stop rampage on parked cars

Police tase foreigner to stop rampage on parked cars

PHUKET: A foreign man was tased by police to stop his rampage on cars parked at a convenience store near where he was staying before being taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital yesterday (July 21).

police
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 July 2023 05:07 PM

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

« »

Wichit Police were called to the scene, behind the Central Floresta department store, at about 4:20pm.

More than 10 officers arrived to find the man climbing over cars parked in front of the store, repeatedly striking and slashing at them with a drink opener, causing damage to the vehicles.

Police sealed off the area and formed ranks with shields and taser prods in the hope of containing the man. However, the man instead charged at the police, drink opener in hand.

Officers seized the opportunity to tase the man, unnamed in police reports, in order to take him into custody.

The Pavilions Phuket

He was then taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for care.

Police said that their preliminary investigation revealed that the man’s rampage began in his room at a condo complex nearby. The man had caused extensive damage to his room.

Police have yet to clarify what might have prompted or caused the man’s frantic episode.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket yachting trailblazer Andy Dowden passes away
Tony Bennett, last of classic American crooners, dead at 96
More traffic woes for Patong as Nanai repaved
Bar near airport raided for late trading
Police seize 7,000 ya bah pills in Thalang drug bust
Another man arrested for selling fireworks on Patong Beach
Thai man in hospital after three-vehicle collision in Koh Kaew
Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Move Forward sidesteps, Hanging Patong cable, ‘Law breaking’ foreigners crackdown || July 21
Phuket underpass blocked by overturned truck
Neck-high cable sweeps woman off motorcycle
Phuket’s ‘Architect & Hotelex’ expo underway
Thai, Malaysian Navies conclude exercises off Phuket
Google testing AI news writing tool
Srettha: Pheu Thai-led coalition won’t touch lese-majeste law

 

Phuket community
Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

We all know wh.... THIS COMMENT CENSORED BY ORDER OF THE THOUGHT POLICE ...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

Where are the 150,or so, U.S. and Chinese Armoured Personnel Carriers Prayut spent years accumulatin...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

It all depends on who Prayut wants. As to what the Thais "deserve." It's rare for an...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

Thoroughly sick of anything to do with this joke of an election. Bickering and back stabbing like li...(Read More)

Thai man in hospital after three-vehicle collision in Koh Kaew

To state the obvious. Those that rammed in to the back of the others are definitely in the wrong. Mu...(Read More)

Phuket underpass blocked by overturned truck

Normal Thai reaction. It was somebody else's fault, not mine. Can anybody in this country drive ...(Read More)

Neck-high cable sweeps woman off motorcycle

Nothing new. The state of cables in Thailand is a complete joke. Almost every street and soi is just...(Read More)

New promotion offers free Smart Bus travel

We use it frequently to both airport and Patong great service and very busy between Patong and airpo...(Read More)

Thai, Malaysian Navies conclude exercises off Phuket

Agree with Old guy, these guy hardly have to worry about military threat, with the bigger threat bei...(Read More)

Tha Chatchai Police defends ‘pointless’ patrol pickup, rental car at Phuket Check Point

At JohnC, the buildings are done and have accomplished the purpose their intended purpose - securing...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE - Phuket Villa Rental
SALA
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SOHO Pool Club
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Zonezi Properties
Thai Residential
Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

 