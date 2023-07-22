Police tase foreigner to stop rampage on parked cars

PHUKET: A foreign man was tased by police to stop his rampage on cars parked at a convenience store near where he was staying before being taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital yesterday (July 21).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 July 2023 05:07 PM

Wichit Police were called to the scene, behind the Central Floresta department store, at about 4:20pm.

More than 10 officers arrived to find the man climbing over cars parked in front of the store, repeatedly striking and slashing at them with a drink opener, causing damage to the vehicles.

Police sealed off the area and formed ranks with shields and taser prods in the hope of containing the man. However, the man instead charged at the police, drink opener in hand.

Officers seized the opportunity to tase the man, unnamed in police reports, in order to take him into custody.

He was then taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for care.

Police said that their preliminary investigation revealed that the man’s rampage began in his room at a condo complex nearby. The man had caused extensive damage to his room.

Police have yet to clarify what might have prompted or caused the man’s frantic episode.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).