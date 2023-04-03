British International School, Phuket
Police target rental companies taking public parking spaces

PHUKET: Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Police, has ordered officers to take action against any motorbike rental shops that occupy public parking spaces solely for presenting their rental biles to customers.

transportpolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 3 April 2023, 12:42PM

Photo: Phuket Info Center

In an order issued on Saturday (Apr 1), Maj Gen Sermphan instructed Phuket City Police Chief Col Pratuang Pholmana to spearhead efforts to make parking spaces available again to the public, with special attention to be given to motorbike rental operators on Montri Rd, in Phuket Town.

Maj Gen Sermphan explained that police had received many complaints of rental operators occupying public parking spaces on the streets, leaving other people, including local residents, nowhere to park.

 

Initial efforts are to explain to motorbike and car rental operators that

public parking spaces are for public use.

Officers are also to remind the operators that any person renting a vehicle, both Thais and foreigners, must have the correct licence, the order added.

Meanwhile, rental operators were informed that placing any objects, such as signs, chairs or any other object, to reserve parking spaces for their own use was illegal under the Act on the Maintenance of the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country B.E. 2535 (1992). (See here.)

The Phuket Info Center, operated under the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, this morning posted a notice by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) warning that under Section 19 of the Act, offenders who place any objects that obstruct traffic without permission from the relevant official may be fined up to B10,000, 

In line with how the Act is enforced in Bangkok and Pattaya, people who provide photo or video evidence when reporting other people reserving public parking spaces for their own use stand to receive 50% of the fine imposed, the CIB warning explained.

Further fines that may be imposed on people who reserve public parking spaces for their own use included a fine of up to B500 under the Traffic Act and a fine of up to B5,000 under the Criminal Code, the CIB warning noted.

 

Fascinated | 03 April 2023 - 12:56:11 

Lets see if they enforce the tuk tuks by the cemetery in Kamala blocking spaces- I won't hold my breath. I hate to think what they'd do if I took pictures.

 

'Lovable rogue' Aussie expat 'Diver' passes away

We are going to miss you Diver...(Read More)

'Don't judge me on my oratory': Prawit

Joe Biden? Oh, sorry, you mean Prawit Wongsuwan....(Read More)

Officials clarify Phuket metered taxi fares

@Kurt. Right, there's two. Where are the other 29,998 from last weeks tourists? Under the 'd...(Read More)

Police target rental companies taking public parking spaces

Lets see if they enforce the tuk tuks by the cemetery in Kamala blocking spaces- I won't hold my...(Read More)

'Don't judge me on my oratory': Prawit

@kakka2 The USA !...(Read More)

'Don't judge me on my oratory': Prawit

he is too old, he cannot even talk or think clearly... what country would like to have a mummy of th...(Read More)

Chinese Christians detained in Bangkok

@Kurt How about Buddhism in China ?...(Read More)

Officials clarify Phuket metered taxi fares

Not sure it's safe to sit in a car driven by a non cartel acceptance group of old expats with th...(Read More)

Patong officials issue heat stroke warning

TMD expect 37,38 degrees Celsius. Because of the concrete radiating all around you the 'feel fac...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Steering clear of trouble

Tuk tuk drivers don't pay tax, they pay protection money to police. In exchange they may park tu...(Read More)

 

