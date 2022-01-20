Police suspect glue sniffing in death of man found washed up on Phuket beach

PHUKET: A 41-year-old man whose body was found washed ashore a beach in Pa Khlok this morning (Jan 20) is believed to have drowned after sniffing glue and fainting while fishing for shrimp during high tide.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 20 January 2022, 02:04PM

The man’s body was found washed ashore at Baan Laem Khat Beach in Pa Khlok early this morning (Jan 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Local fishermen Sommart Nayao reported discovering the body washed up on Baan Laem Khat Beach in Moo 9, Pa Khlok, at 4:30am.

Mr Sommart had gone to the beach to ready his longtail boat in order to go fishing, said Lt Col Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police.

No signs of injury were on the body, but officers found glue stains on his clothes, Lt Col Kraisorn said.

A shrimp-catching bucket and a can of glue was found near the body, Lt Col Kraisorn noted.

The man was identified as Arun Wangdee, 41, registered as living in Moo 3 Pa Khlok, Lt Col Kraisorn added.

“It is presumed that the deceased inhaled the volatile substance until he became intoxicated and fainted while hunting for the shrimp during high tide, leading to him to drown and die,” Lt Col Kraisorn said.

The father of the deceased, Sa-art Wangdee, has already identified his son’s body at Thalang Hospital.

“The father and his other relatives do not consider the man’s death to be suspicious,” Lt Col Kraisorn said.

“Regardless, we have asked for doctors at thalang Hospital to perform a thorough post-mortem examination,” he added.