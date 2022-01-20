BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police suspect glue sniffing in death of man found washed up on Phuket beach

Police suspect glue sniffing in death of man found washed up on Phuket beach

PHUKET: A 41-year-old man whose body was found washed ashore a beach in Pa Khlok this morning (Jan 20) is believed to have drowned after sniffing glue and fainting while fishing for shrimp during high tide.

deathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 20 January 2022, 02:04PM

The man’s body was found washed ashore at Baan Laem Khat Beach in Pa Khlok early this morning (Jan 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The man’s body was found washed ashore at Baan Laem Khat Beach in Pa Khlok early this morning (Jan 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Local fishermen Sommart Nayao reported discovering the body washed up on Baan Laem Khat Beach in Moo 9, Pa Khlok, at 4:30am.

Mr Sommart had gone to the beach to ready his longtail boat in order to go fishing, said Lt Col Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police.

No signs of injury were on the body, but officers found glue stains on his clothes, Lt Col Kraisorn said.

A shrimp-catching bucket and a can of glue was found near the body, Lt Col Kraisorn noted.

The man was identified as Arun Wangdee, 41, registered as living in Moo 3 Pa Khlok, Lt Col Kraisorn added.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

“It is presumed that the deceased inhaled the volatile substance until he became intoxicated and fainted while hunting for the shrimp during high tide, leading to him to drown and die,” Lt Col Kraisorn said.

The father of the deceased, Sa-art Wangdee, has already identified his son’s body at Thalang Hospital.

“The father and his other relatives do not consider the man’s death to be suspicious,” Lt Col Kraisorn said.

“Regardless, we have asked for doctors at thalang Hospital to perform a thorough post-mortem examination,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong Police to crack down on face masks
Officials defend new road in Rawai
Test & Go for overseas arrivals to be restored, fine-tuned
Indonesian militant jailed for 15 years over 2002 Bali bombings
Woman, 21, found drowned in Chalong
Phuket vows tough action on unmasked tourists
Phuket marks 391 new COVID cases, two new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Billions approved for Patong Tunnel project || January 19
Phuket officials reveal booster jab strategy
Power outage to affect Srisoonthorn Rd, again
Phuket cheap essentials markets launched, call for reports on price gouging
Indonesia passes law paving way for capital’s move to Borneo
Cabinet approves B14.67bn to build Patong Tunnel
Gov’t introduces financial security packages for freelancers
B1.48bn approved for relief measures

 

Phuket community
Phuket internet connections straining under work from home

@Kurt At least the internet provided for you is good enough for your daily rants. So don't wo...(Read More)

Phuket vows tough action on unmasked tourists

Usually you don't see anyone without a mask in stores in Rawai/Chalong area. Seems like more of ...(Read More)

Officials defend new road in Rawai

Not sure what all the fuzz is about ,if the land is privately owned. Of course the clowns commenting...(Read More)

Officials defend new road in Rawai

What's totally amazing, besides it looking totally illegal, is that the road is in a perfect str...(Read More)

Patong Police to crack down on face masks

Governors meeting with Consuls was on 7th! Just today, on 20th, Phuket Officialdom themselve start ...(Read More)

Officials defend new road in Rawai

Officials of Public Works Rawai and Phuket Land Office, specially Land office Chief, playing stupid ...(Read More)

Phuket vows tough action on unmasked tourists

Sweetie is there anything you don't hate? men, kids, russians- any more for the list? Maybe pick...(Read More)

Phuket vows tough action on unmasked tourists

Utter rubbish ..just hot air and nothing will be done as usual .. the police will be looking the opp...(Read More)

Officials defend new road in Rawai

Well well no government agencies will or can talk about this road, very suspicious stuff....(Read More)

Phuket internet connections straining under work from home

@KataDan, you can be right about plenty of overland and undersea cables. That is not the point. What...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PaintFX
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential

 