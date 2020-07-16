BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Police suspect alcohol as motorbike ghostrider hits taxi head-on in the fast lane

PHUKET: Police are waiting to question a motorbike rider who suffered head injuries when he was struck by a taxi while riding his motorbike against the flow of traffic on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada last night (July 15).

transportaccidentsalcoholSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 16 July 2020, 03:24PM

The motorbike was being driven in the fast lane on the wrong side of the road when the collision occurred. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the scene, in front of the Caltex petrol station about 120 metres north of Phuket Bus Terminal 2, at around 8:45pm.

On arriving at the scene, officers found a Phuket-registered Honda Scoopy i motorbike on the road just metres in front of the taxi, a Phuket-registered Honda Civic, with damage to its front. 

Both vehicles were in the right-hand lane northbound, dedicated for fast-moving traffic, Capt Ronnaphum Permpoon of Phuket City Police noted in his report.

The motorbike rider, who Capt Ronnaphum did not name, had already been rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital by Kusoldharm rescue workers.

Taxi driver Sontaya Wongtanee, 55, a local resident of Koh Kaew, told police that he was driving home in the right-hand lane when he saw the motorbike coming straight at him.

“I did not move to the left lane because I was afraid that I may hit other cars, so I braked as hard as I could,” Mr Sontaya said.

However, Mr Sontaya said he was unable to avoid colliding with the motorbike.

Capt Ronnaphum noted that explained officers had reason to believe that the motorbike rider may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Capt Ronnaphum made no mention whether or not the motorbike rider was to be tested for alcohol.

“We have not decided what charges he will face, as we will question him after he has recovered enough to answer questions,” Capt Ronnaphum said.

