BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police slam ‘illegal’ protests against govt

Police slam ‘illegal’ protests against govt

BANGKOK: The Student Union of Thailand and the Free Youth group rallied at the Democracy Monument on Saturday against the government, threatening to step up their protests while police said they had not asked for permission to demonstrate.


By Bangkok Post

Sunday 19 July 2020, 10:04AM

Protesters from the Student Union of Thailand and the Free Youth group attempt to break past security barricades around the Democracy Monument as police officers try to stop them from demonstrating. Photo: Bangkok Post

Protesters from the Student Union of Thailand and the Free Youth group attempt to break past security barricades around the Democracy Monument as police officers try to stop them from demonstrating. Photo: Bangkok Post

 
Under the banner of "We Will No Longer Tolerate", the rally was joined by students from many institutions. Parit Chiwarak, aka Penguin, a Thammasat University student and political activist, was a rally leader.
 
The protesters delivered speeches showing their contempt for the government’s work which included calls for the revocation of the emergency decree during the COVID-19 pandemic, reported the Bangkok Post.
 
The Free Youth group demanded the government dissolve parliament immediately due to its failure to manage the economy, and stop threatening people by enforcing laws and using security reasons to silence them. The group also demanded the constitution be rewritten.
 
If the government does not respond to the demands within two weeks, the group said it would intensify the movement.
 
About 1,000 protesters showed up. They vowed to camp overnight at the Democracy Monument.
 
Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol Lt Gen Phakkhaphong Phongphetra, travelled to the rally site to command officers providing security there. He confirmed the rally was staged without permission.
 
Metropolitan police officers read a statement on violations against the emergency decree to the protesters.
 
Deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen said national police chief Pol Gen Chaktip Chaijinda expressed concerned over the young protesters.
 
"Expressions of different political views are permissible as long as they do not violate the laws or other people’s rights," he said.

Move Forward Party spokesman Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat said he agreed with the groups’ demands for the government.

If the students were prosecuted for protesting yesterday, MPs of the Move Forward Party would step out to protect them, he said.

The demonstration ended at about midnight, when Tattep “Ford” Ruangprapaikitseree, secretary-general of the Free Youth group, and Juthathip Sirikan, chairwoman of the Student Union of Thailand, read a joint statement announcing the end of the rally, the Bangkok Post reported.

They cited safety concerns and the lack of facilities and public utilities to accommodate the large number of people who joined the rally as a reason for calling off the demonstration.

The rally began at about 5pm. The leaders initially planned for the rally to continue overnight and end the rally at 8am on Sunday with demonstrators singing the national anthem.

Oak Maedow Phuket

Mr Tattep said that by ending the rally earlier than previously planned did not mean the demonstrators had yielded to the government nor they had been pressured by the authorities to do so.

He said the demonstrators had given the government two weeks to consider their three-point demand for it to immediately dissolve parliament, rewrite the constitution and stop intimidating the people. If the government did not respond to the demand within two weeks, the group’s movement would be intensified, Mr Tattep added.

After the end of the rally, Rangsiman Rome, a Move Forward Party MP and former student activist who attended the rally as an observer, offerred to take the core leaders of the demonstration to their homes.

The rally ended peacefully. Nobody was detained or charged.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket readies for King’s birthday
Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?
Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats
Phuket seafood festival to hit the road
Police investigate circumstances in two deaths in Thalang
Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand visa amnesty extension in the works! Negative Covid-19 results in Bangkok? || July 17
Phuket offering free COVID tests over Rayong risk
More Russians fly home from Phuket
More COVID-19 cases on flight from Sudan
Man arrested for stealing more than 90 batteries from mobile network relay boxes
Australian embassy to provide letters to assist visa extensions
Medical tourism plan to go ahead
NSC insists virus cases won’t be used to extend decree
Baht erodes further after Somkid’s exit

 

Phuket community
Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31

Despite the fact that 'tourists 'must' inform authorities where they are staying, the Im...(Read More)

Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31

Most short period tourists, still trapped in Thailand, are not interested in a visa extension and &#...(Read More)

Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31

300-400,000? That's a lot of income from covid-free people they are going to kick out when they ...(Read More)

Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31

Am I missing something? It sounds like the amnesty is extended until September 26th. They're jus...(Read More)

Man arrested for stealing more than 90 batteries from mobile network relay boxes

Lead/acid batteries have virtually no resale value and are next to impossible to get rid of responsi...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

@LALALA That's true ! Same as people in many other countries ! If Thai's could and would r...(Read More)

Man arrested for stealing more than 90 batteries from mobile network relay boxes

I wondered why my internet had been so slow....(Read More)

Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption

Kurt, Agree 100%. All countries suffer from Nepotism. When people say Thailand could learn for them...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

ematt... most of the Thai population can not read, write, speak or understand English language....(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

@ematt. Not so fast,Sir. Speaking and knowing the truth about Phuket has nothing to do with bloated,...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360

 