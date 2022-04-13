tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police set up Bangla checkpoints to prevent Songkran water fights

Police set up Bangla checkpoints to prevent Songkran water fights

PHUKET: Police have set up checkpoints on Bangla Rd in Patong to ensure that no water fights or splashing of water will be held on the popular nightlife street tonight (Apr 13), following the vigorous  water play late into the night there last night.

patongcultureCOVID-19crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 April 2022, 06:36PM

Foreigners Illegally enjoying the Songkran water fights on Bangla Rd last night (Apr 12)

Foreigners Illegally enjoying the Songkran water fights on Bangla Rd last night (Apr 12)

People Illegally enjoying the Songkran water fights on Bangla Rd last night (Apr 12)

People Illegally enjoying the Songkran water fights on Bangla Rd last night (Apr 12)

Foreigners Illegally enjoying the Songkran water fights on Bangla Rd last night (Apr 12)

Foreigners Illegally enjoying the Songkran water fights on Bangla Rd last night (Apr 12)

People Illegally enjoying the Songkran water fights on Bangla Rd last night (Apr 12)

People Illegally enjoying the Songkran water fights on Bangla Rd last night (Apr 12)

Police and the Kathu District office warned venue operators on Bangla Rd on Monday night (Apr 11). Photo: Kathu District Office

Police and the Kathu District office warned venue operators on Bangla Rd on Monday night (Apr 11). Photo: Kathu District Office

Police and the Kathu District office warned venue operators on Bangla Rd on Monday night (Apr 11). Photo: Kathu District Office

Police and the Kathu District office warned venue operators on Bangla Rd on Monday night (Apr 11). Photo: Kathu District Office

Police and the Kathu District office warned venue operators on Bangla Rd on Monday night (Apr 11). Photo: Kathu District Office

Police and the Kathu District office warned venue operators on Bangla Rd on Monday night (Apr 11). Photo: Kathu District Office

Police and the Kathu District office warned venue operators on Bangla Rd on Monday night (Apr 11). Photo: Kathu District Office

Police and the Kathu District office warned venue operators on Bangla Rd on Monday night (Apr 11). Photo: Kathu District Office

Police issued formal warnings to venue operators earlier today (Apr 13). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police issued formal warnings to venue operators earlier today (Apr 13). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police issued formal warnings to venue operators earlier today (Apr 13). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police issued formal warnings to venue operators earlier today (Apr 13). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police issued formal warnings to venue operators earlier today (Apr 13). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police issued formal warnings to venue operators earlier today (Apr 13). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police issued formal warnings to venue operators earlier today (Apr 13). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police issued formal warnings to venue operators earlier today (Apr 13). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police issued formal warnings to venue operators earlier today (Apr 13). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police issued formal warnings to venue operators earlier today (Apr 13). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The incident has even been brought to the attention of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, reported late this afternoon.

The Prime Minister has expressed his concern over such action after images and videos of tourists seen flagrantly ignoring COVID-19 prevention orders spilled across the country, said Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Prayut ordered urgent steps be taken and for the Phuket Governor to explain the COVID-19 prevention measures to tourists, said the report.

Governors of other provinces throughout the country were ordered to do likewise.

First-hand reports to The Phuket News confirmed that over-enthusiastic water fights on Bangla Rd continued into the early hours of this morning.

One reader of The Phuket News explained that a bucket of water was thrown into his face while he was riding his motorbike along the beach road yesterday, causing him to run into the back of the car in front. He was unharmed, but now faces paying for the damages to both vehicles.

Police later this morning visited venue operators and issued formal warnings to the operators over breach of the COVID-prevention measures.

One venue operator told the press that he genuinely did not know about the nationwide ban on water play during Songkran this year.

Brightview Center

He said he had even paid a supplier B500 to bring in water for people to use to play.

The Phuket Info Center late this afternoon reposted the full order issuing the ban on water play, signed into effect late last month.

The Kathu District Office today posted a report confirming that police and district officials conducted an inspecftion visit along Bangla Rd on Monday night to warn operators to not breach any COVID-19 regulations by allowing water play at or near their venues.

Police will assist district officials at the checkpoints set up to prevent more water play tonight, the Kathu District Office said in its announcement.

The checkpoints were set up at 3pm the announcement said.

Police have not confirmed any persons being formally charged with breaching any of the COVID-19 protocols.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kakka2 | 14 April 2022 - 15:45:15 

@Capitanjack69,
police reort  to PEBA in patong, not the same as bkk police..lol so they are all well covering one to another ..patong should be autonomus country like Montecarlo or sanmarino, andorra ect...lol

CaptainJack69 | 14 April 2022 - 12:54:48 

Weird how in Bangkok, in Khao San road, the police were able to stamp out all the normal people trying to have a bit of fun. Seems in Patong the police are powerless. Quite telling that, isn't it?

punter | 14 April 2022 - 11:30:01 

Well that worked well!!

JohnC | 14 April 2022 - 09:57:11 

A new business enterprise for the brown bears. Accepting tea money to not stop people having fun by looking the other way.

Timothy | 14 April 2022 - 09:45:36 

Why isn't something more important to the overall quality of Phuket as a tourist destination like the TAXI situation, brought to his attention? Forget about telling tourists to not have fun after jumping through hoops to get here. Eliminate the taxi mafia and Phuket will be a much better place.

Kurt | 14 April 2022 - 09:07:35 

@Kakka2,  I feel with you. Read my comment on PN article: "Pressure builds to reopen after Songkran"..

Kurt | 14 April 2022 - 08:16:33 

Flip-flop, flip-flop. In Patong: PEBA removed the Bangla Covid check points. Police installed anti water splashing check points. Flip-flop, flip flop. Poor Governor and Patong police commander, general Prayut is angry about lack of executing orders in Patong.

Kakka2 | 14 April 2022 - 07:37:40 

@Kurt yes and that is great for us here, who care about anything else, as long they pump business the rest do no count... yestrday for the first time Patong looked as busy as pre covid level.. great for business and the local people indeed!

Kurt | 13 April 2022 - 20:00:30 

General Prayut and a Phuket Governor have no 'jurisdiction'in Patong Town.  
Patong is PEBA Town. PEBA distate what are the rules in Patong. Remember the removal of Bangla Covid check points? Remember bars there open after 11PM. Phuket Governor silent as a mouse when it concerns illegal happenings in Patong. Patong is almost a independend republic.

Kakka2 | 13 April 2022 - 18:47:24 

well all over patong beach front is a water splashing zone, i am here just now and people ar enjoying as never beofre...lol.. so well welcome Prayut order.. but in patong it simply does not count as always...hahah

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Little Tiger cleared by Commerce office
Heavy weather forecast for Phuket
Phuket Songkran road casualty tally climbs to 15 injured, two dead
UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda
True and DTAC team up to combat scams
Phuket marks 152 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Phuket restaurant caught charging ’foreigner’ prices
New rule on royal pardon put in place
Fleeing war, Ukraine’s orphans face trafficking threat
Phuket ‘Seven Days’ road safety total holds at two dead
Bangla Songkran water fights continue, despite police presence
Phuket marks 157 new COVID cases, one more death
Test & Go and Thailand pass may be binned soon
47 killed, 292 injured in Songkran road accidents on Tuesday
Songkran crime blitz in Phuket targets guns, drugs

 

Phuket community
Phuket poll hacked as Russian Consulate decries Russophobia

Only way to stop Putin and his corruption is to stop buying gas. Still driving that lead sled truc...(Read More)

Little Tiger cleared by Commerce office

They're issuing receipts that clearly specify "Thai people" (as pictured in PN's p...(Read More)

UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

Rwanda was never colonized by Britain, that was Belgium. It was admitted to the British Commonwealth...(Read More)

Little Tiger cleared by Commerce office

Dual pricing OK as it was displayed- classic. I bet one can't ask for the 'general' men...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant caught charging ’foreigner’ prices

Punter, i agree what you say is true. ...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Seven Days’ road safety total holds at two dead

I turned around to tell them ice in the face at high speed is just like a rock in the face. They lau...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Seven Days’ road safety total holds at two dead

BEWARE: Dangerous, lawbreaking idiots trying to cause accidents on SongKran @ Lakeside Bar, Naiharn...(Read More)

UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

the British Empire sucked all this former colonies dry and left , when they now come to England ,the...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant caught charging ’foreigner’ prices

Duel food pricing also happens in Indonesia. Western visitors always paid more than the locals. In...(Read More)

Bangla Songkran water fights continue, despite police presence

Kurt, i observed bars with large containers of for tourists and staff to use for water fighting. Tho...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
Devas Lounge
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Sinea Phuket
SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET - 19TH APRIL 2022
Phuket Property

 