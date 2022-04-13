Police set up Bangla checkpoints to prevent Songkran water fights

PHUKET: Police have set up checkpoints on Bangla Rd in Patong to ensure that no water fights or splashing of water will be held on the popular nightlife street tonight (Apr 13), following the vigorous water play late into the night there last night.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 April 2022, 06:36PM

Police and the Kathu District office warned venue operators on Bangla Rd on Monday night (Apr 11). Photo: Kathu District Office

The incident has even been brought to the attention of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, reported late this afternoon.

The Prime Minister has expressed his concern over such action after images and videos of tourists seen flagrantly ignoring COVID-19 prevention orders spilled across the country, said Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Prayut ordered urgent steps be taken and for the Phuket Governor to explain the COVID-19 prevention measures to tourists, said the report.

Governors of other provinces throughout the country were ordered to do likewise.

First-hand reports to The Phuket News confirmed that over-enthusiastic water fights on Bangla Rd continued into the early hours of this morning.

One reader of The Phuket News explained that a bucket of water was thrown into his face while he was riding his motorbike along the beach road yesterday, causing him to run into the back of the car in front. He was unharmed, but now faces paying for the damages to both vehicles.

Police later this morning visited venue operators and issued formal warnings to the operators over breach of the COVID-prevention measures.

One venue operator told the press that he genuinely did not know about the nationwide ban on water play during Songkran this year.

He said he had even paid a supplier B500 to bring in water for people to use to play.

The Phuket Info Center late this afternoon reposted the full order issuing the ban on water play, signed into effect late last month.

The Kathu District Office today posted a report confirming that police and district officials conducted an inspecftion visit along Bangla Rd on Monday night to warn operators to not breach any COVID-19 regulations by allowing water play at or near their venues.

Police will assist district officials at the checkpoints set up to prevent more water play tonight, the Kathu District Office said in its announcement.

The checkpoints were set up at 3pm the announcement said.

Police have not confirmed any persons being formally charged with breaching any of the COVID-19 protocols.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub