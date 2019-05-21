Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Police seize haul of weapons, drugs in post-Songkran blitz

PHUKET: Police Region 8 yesterday put on display 193 firearms as well as more than 310,000 meth pills and more than 2.3kg of crystal meth, all seized in a post-Songkran anti-crime blitz from April 20-30 and May 11-19.

drugscrimepoliceviolence
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 21 May 2019, 06:12PM

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Pongwut Pongsri inspects firearms and drugs seized in post-Songkran raids throughout Southern Thailand. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

All evidence was presented to the press at the Region 8 Police headquarters in Mai Khao, in northern Phuket, this morning (May 21).

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Pongwut Pongsri explained that the weapons and drugs were seized in raids throughout the seven Southern Thai provinces that Region 8 Police are responsible for: Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

“We carried out the campaign on April 20-30 and May 11-19 to make sure it was done after the Songkran holidays,” Lt Gen Pongwut said.

“We focused on major crime cases involving weapons, drugs, gambling, prostitution, human trafficking and previously issued arrest warrants,” he added.

In total, police arrested 217 suspects involved in 212 cases of illegal firearms, with 193 firearms seized including 34 shotguns, 53 homemade pistols, 89 handguns and 17 air guns.

Other items seized which were on display at the press conference included 310,964 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), over two kilos of crystal meth (ya ice), and 681kg of marijuana.

In addition, during the campaign 136 fugitives were apprehended on previously issued arrest warrants, as well as 126 gambling cases, 40 immigrant cases and 248 other cases.

“Region 8 Police are giving their full attention to keep people safe. In this campaign, an impressive number of arrests and weapons seizures were made,” Lt Gen Pongwut said.

“It is our job to protect people from crime. This time we achieved our goal very well. Thank you to the media for presenting our work to the people,” he added.

 

 

Phuket community
Government clamps down on surging illegal Thai migration

140,000 illegal thai workers in Korea. Wow. Obviously thai Immigration should check better on depart...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

Talking about thai NIDAL Polls: In BP of 19 May an article that according a NIDAL poll 31.25% of th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

Was there any NIDAL Poll, proving that retirees, with their 800,000 Baht deposit are more hospitalis...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

can he explain why retirees need to keep 800k in the bank? Probably has no idea about that,not his m...(Read More)

Mains water supply to be shut off near airport

Well done, PWA. You choose the most quiet hours at Phuket International Airport to shut of her water...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

My retirement visa is yearly from 15 September till 15 September. My International health insurance...(Read More)

Senior monks jailed for fraud

See the look on his face, no sign of feeling guilt or sorry. This was not a thai buddhist monk, but...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

They know full well it's the short stay tourists that are not paying their bills. I'm sure m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

Good PN Opinion piece. This 'action' is very thai. ."First do something, think about d...(Read More)

Cabinet approves mandatory health insurance for long-stay visas

"No need to panic!" No, but on that web site are thai insurances only, just covering Thai...(Read More)

 

