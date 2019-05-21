PHUKET: Police Region 8 yesterday put on display 193 firearms as well as more than 310,000 meth pills and more than 2.3kg of crystal meth, all seized in a post-Songkran anti-crime blitz from April 20-30 and May 11-19.

drugscrimepoliceviolence

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 21 May 2019, 06:12PM

Region 8 Police with firearms and drugs seized in post-Songkran raids throughout Southern Thailand. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Region 8 Police with firearms and drugs seized in post-Songkran raids throughout Southern Thailand. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Region 8 Police with firearms and drugs seized in post-Songkran raids throughout Southern Thailand. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

All evidence was presented to the press at the Region 8 Police headquarters in Mai Khao, in northern Phuket, this morning (May 21).

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Pongwut Pongsri explained that the weapons and drugs were seized in raids throughout the seven Southern Thai provinces that Region 8 Police are responsible for: Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

“We carried out the campaign on April 20-30 and May 11-19 to make sure it was done after the Songkran holidays,” Lt Gen Pongwut said.

“We focused on major crime cases involving weapons, drugs, gambling, prostitution, human trafficking and previously issued arrest warrants,” he added.

In total, police arrested 217 suspects involved in 212 cases of illegal firearms, with 193 firearms seized including 34 shotguns, 53 homemade pistols, 89 handguns and 17 air guns.

Other items seized which were on display at the press conference included 310,964 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), over two kilos of crystal meth (ya ice), and 681kg of marijuana.

In addition, during the campaign 136 fugitives were apprehended on previously issued arrest warrants, as well as 126 gambling cases, 40 immigrant cases and 248 other cases.

“Region 8 Police are giving their full attention to keep people safe. In this campaign, an impressive number of arrests and weapons seizures were made,” Lt Gen Pongwut said.

“It is our job to protect people from crime. This time we achieved our goal very well. Thank you to the media for presenting our work to the people,” he added.