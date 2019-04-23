THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Police seize drugs and guns in eight drug busts across Phuket

PHUKET: Eight separate drug busts were carried out on Sunday (Apr 21) in various locations across Phuket under the command of Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 23 April 2019, 01:16PM

One 17-year-old was arrested in Phuket Town with 60mg (0.06g) of ’ya ice’ (crystal meth), one homemade handgun (Thai Pradit) that fires shotgun shells, as well as three shotgun shells. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Somnuak Sairaya, 38, caught with 0.23g ya ice. Arrested in Moo 6 Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkpop Thongtub

Peerapat Srichaichana, 39, caught with 1.84g ya ice, one ya ba pill (methamphetamine) and digital scales. Arrested in Moo 1 Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkpop Thongtub

Thanit Kanjana, 42, caught with 5.25g ya ice, 100 ya ba pills, one homemade .38 revolver handgun (Thai Pradit), 12 bullets and digital scales. Arrested in Talad Neua subdistrict. Photo: Eakkpop Thongtub

Kitisak Dasadeesong, 31, caught with 5.06g ya ice and one ya ba pill. Arrested in Moo 3 Wichit. Photo: Eakkpop Thongtub

Fais Yeeso, 22, caught with eight ya ba pills, 460ml kratom extract and digital scales. Arrested in Patong. Photo: Eakkpop Thongtub

Panthitra Laksanamun, 20, (left), and Sukanya Sukkajit, 26, (right), caught with 5.22g ya ice and digital scales. Arrested in Moo 5 Rassada. Photo: Eakkpop Thongtub

Imron Yeeso, 28, caught with two bundles of kratom leaves. Arrested in Moo 6 Kathu. Photo: Eakkpop Thongtub

The team of officers, led by Capt Pichit Thongtor and Capt Chaiyawat Chuwang arrested and charged nine suspects for drug, and in some cases, firearm-related offences.

The suspects arrested are as follows:

  • A 17-year-old male (name withheld) was caught with 60mg of ya ice (crystal meth), one homemade handgun (Thai Pradit) that fires shotgun shells, as well as three shotgun shells. Arrested in Talad Neua subdistrict, Phuket Town.
  • Peerapat Srichaichana, 39, caught with 1.84g of ya ice, one ya bah pill (methamphetamine) and digital scales. Arrested in Moo 1 Srisoonthorn.
  • Somnuak Sairaya, 38, caught with 230mg of ya ice. Arrested in Moo 6 Srisoonthorn.
  • Thanit Kanjana, 42, caught with 5.25g of ya ice, 100 ya bah pills, one homemade .38 revolver handgun, 12 bullets and digital scales. Arrested in Talad Neua subdistrict, Phuket Town.
  • Kitisak Dasadeesong, 31, caught with 5.06g of ya ice and one ya bah pill. Arrested in Moo 3 Wichit.
  • Fais Yeeso, 22, caught with eight ya bah pills, 460ml of kratom extract and digital scales. Arrested in Patong.
  • Imron Yeeso, 28, caught with two bundles of kratom leaves. Arrested in Moo 6 Kathu.
  • Panthitra Laksanamun, 20, and Sukanya Sukkajit, 26, caught with 5.22g of ya ice and digital scales. Arrested in Moo 5 Rassada.

In total police seized 110 ya bah pills and 17.66g of ya ice as well as two firearms and ammunition.

 

 

