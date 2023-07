Police seize 7,000 ya bah pills in Thalang drug bust

PHUKET: A 23-year-old man from Pa Khlok was charged with illegal possession of illicit drugs for sale after officers from Thalang Police found him in possession of 7,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) yesterday (July 21).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 July 2023 10:30 AM

Wuthichai Homhuan from Thasak was arrested for drug possession yesterday (July 21). Photo: Thalang Police

The suspect, identified by Thalang Police as Wuthichai Homhuan (also known as ’Bank from Thasak’), was arrested at an undisclosed location in Moo 4 of Pa Khlok, which is home to Thasak residential community. Seized from Mr Wuthichai were precisely 7,000 pills of ya bah, as well as B3,500 in B100 notes, an OPPO smartphone, and a cloth bag. Mr Wuthichai was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with the intent to sell.