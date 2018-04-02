The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Police seize 651kg of ‘ya ice’ worth B520mn

SONGKHLA: Police have arrested a man with 651 kilograms of Malaysia-bound crystal meth (ya ice) worth B520 million in Songkhla province and then caught his accomplice in Phitsanulok province.

Bangkok Post

Monday 2 April 2018, 05:36PM

Police show the seized drugs hidden in tea packages at Hat Yai Police Station in Songkhla province today (Apr 2). Photo: Assawin Pakkawan
Police show the seized drugs hidden in tea packages at Hat Yai Police Station in Songkhla province today (Apr 2). Photo: Assawin Pakkawan

Lt Gen Ronasilp Phusara, chief of the Provincial Police Region 9, told a press conference today (Apr 2) in Hat Yai district that police seized the drugs from Samphan sae Harn, 29, and Baramee Yangcharoensap, 37. Both are natives of the northern province of Phrae.

Apart from the drugs, they seized two pickup trucks and three mobile phones from them.

Samphan was arrested in front of a Shell petrol station on Asian Highway in tambon Tha Chang of Bang Klam district in the southern province at about 1am on Saturday (Mar 31). He was driving a pickup truck at the time. 

Police later caught Baramee at a checkpoint in tambon Wat Bot of Wat Bot district, the northern province of Phitsanulok, on the same day.

World Cup League @ BISP

Police Lt Gen Ronasilp said both suspects carried the drugs from the North and were supposed to wait in Songkhla for others in their network to take them to southern border provinces and then Malaysia.

The suspects were part of a major transnational drug network called Phor Liang Tee. The racket involved 12 already identified traffickers in Thailand and Malaysia, the regional commissioner said.

Read original story here.

 

 
Jor12 | 06 April 2018 - 19:43:26

Must be false news then

Rorri_2 | 06 April 2018 - 06:22:53

Did anyone actually open the packages, to prove they contained drugs, being slightly suspicious, of thai authorities, these could simply be propaganda packages, same as multiple weapons seized on any crack down, but can't be found any other time.

Jor12 | 05 April 2018 - 17:53:22

If the serial clown bothers to check, several countries report significant drugs seizures the reasons for which are self evident

Kurt | 02 April 2018 - 20:02:48

What is the purpose of let staff putting tables in the street and carry out and show the seized drugs?
Nothing better to do?
I think many people like to see pictures sometimes of drugs destruction happening instead of this street table show.
Convince the public that not a bit of this catch finds it's way to the streets through official 'back doors'.

BenPendejo | 02 April 2018 - 19:35:18

Wow...good haul!  That is a lot of poison, and Malaysia should be grateful.  These guys should be out of commission for at least 25 years, but doubt that will happen.  Just too much money floating around a trans-national drug network.

