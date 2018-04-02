SONGKHLA: Police have arrested a man with 651 kilograms of Malaysia-bound crystal meth (ya ice) worth B520 million in Songkhla province and then caught his accomplice in Phitsanulok province.

Monday 2 April 2018, 05:36PM

Police show the seized drugs hidden in tea packages at Hat Yai Police Station in Songkhla province today (Apr 2). Photo: Assawin Pakkawan

Lt Gen Ronasilp Phusara, chief of the Provincial Police Region 9, told a press conference today (Apr 2) in Hat Yai district that police seized the drugs from Samphan sae Harn, 29, and Baramee Yangcharoensap, 37. Both are natives of the northern province of Phrae.

Apart from the drugs, they seized two pickup trucks and three mobile phones from them.

Samphan was arrested in front of a Shell petrol station on Asian Highway in tambon Tha Chang of Bang Klam district in the southern province at about 1am on Saturday (Mar 31). He was driving a pickup truck at the time.

Police later caught Baramee at a checkpoint in tambon Wat Bot of Wat Bot district, the northern province of Phitsanulok, on the same day.

Police Lt Gen Ronasilp said both suspects carried the drugs from the North and were supposed to wait in Songkhla for others in their network to take them to southern border provinces and then Malaysia.

The suspects were part of a major transnational drug network called Phor Liang Tee. The racket involved 12 already identified traffickers in Thailand and Malaysia, the regional commissioner said.

