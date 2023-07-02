According to a notice shared through the IDMB Bangkok page on Facebook on Friday (June 30), the arrested suspect, identified as Wattana Srikaney (aka Tum Chonburi), was apprehended in Chonburi. The man is the primary focus of an ongoing police investigation into the series of rapes and robberies.
Mr Wattana is suspected of targeting victims through dating apps. The police believe that many individuals may have fallen victim to Mr Wattana, but not all cases have been reported.
Seeking the public’s cooperation, the Bangkok Metropolitan Police have urged anyone with information about encounters with "Tum Chonburi" to come forward and report their experiences to the police.
Anyone with information related to the suspect, Wattana Srikaney, or the crimes he is believed to have committed, is urged to contact the authorities through the IDMB Bangkok page on Facebook.
Authorities emphasise that such information will be crucial in furthering the investigation and ensuring the suspect faces full charges and justice is served.
