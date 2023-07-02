Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police seek cooperation from victims in serial rape case

Police seek cooperation from victims in serial rape case

BANGKOK: The Royal Thai Police have issued a public warning regarding a man who has been arrested on accusations of committing a series of rapes and robberies in Bangkok and Eastern Thailand. Investigators are urging victims of the man to come forward and contact the police so that he can be fully charged for all of the cases.

policecrimesex
By The Phuket News

Sunday 2 July 2023, 03:50PM

Police notice regarding

Police notice regarding "Tum Chonburi". Image: IDMB Bangkok

According to a notice shared through the IDMB Bangkok page on Facebook on Friday (June 30), the arrested suspect, identified as Wattana Srikaney (aka Tum Chonburi), was apprehended in Chonburi. The man is the primary focus of an ongoing police investigation into the series of rapes and robberies.

Mr Wattana is suspected of targeting victims through dating apps. The police believe that many individuals may have fallen victim to Mr Wattana, but not all cases have been reported.

Seeking the public’s cooperation, the Bangkok Metropolitan Police have urged anyone with information about encounters with "Tum Chonburi" to come forward and report their experiences to the police.

Anyone with information related to the suspect, Wattana Srikaney, or the crimes he is believed to have committed, is urged to contact the authorities through the IDMB Bangkok page on Facebook.

Authorities emphasise that such information will be crucial in furthering the investigation and ensuring the suspect faces full charges and justice is served.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Freshwater shortage hits Samui
Pickup rams roadside house in Thalang
Failed Expo bid threatens to slow down Phuket tunnels, light rail
Man dies in Phuket hit-and-run accident
Phuket issues additional begging permits
Wichit Municipality to roll out free rabies vaccinations for pets
Escalators at Phuket airport confirmed safe after ’walkway horror’
TAT hones in on Asian expatriate segment
Yacht goes off mooring amid severe weather in Phuket
Elderly US couple dead in alleged Phuket suicide
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Airport walkway nightmare, Phuket Town shooting probe, Rawai charity run || June 30
Police complete investigation into suspected Thai cyanide serial killer
Rajabhat launches student work project
Sister brings clarification to widely lamented death of Jason Wilder
AoT issue walkway safety alert at airport

 

Phuket community
Phuket issues additional begging permits

As with in the past, if Thailand used it's billions to educate it's people, idiot government...(Read More)

Freshwater shortage hits Samui

in 8 years they could not build water desalinisation plant.. so where all the money gone? also in P...(Read More)

Failed Expo bid threatens to slow down Phuket tunnels, light rail

let start by removing all the Expo 2028 poster around the island...LOL.. or we will see them for ano...(Read More)

Pickup rams roadside house in Thalang

another monkey without control, take his licence and lock him up for a bit so maybe he learn somethi...(Read More)

Escalators at Phuket airport confirmed safe after ’walkway horror’

Good to see that Kurt is now an expert for escalator/elevators too. Hope he knows that accidents wit...(Read More)

Phuket issues additional begging permits

Compared to many cities in Europe I don't feel harassed by beggars in Phuket/Thailand. Cities in...(Read More)

Yacht goes off mooring amid severe weather in Phuket

Perhaps a broken line between the sea floor stone and the floating surface ball? Can't blame th...(Read More)

AoT issue walkway safety alert at airport

Old guy, in Thailand is a leg part of foreign tourist probably having a value of 20% of the Thai bod...(Read More)

Escalators at Phuket airport confirmed safe after ’walkway horror’

Would not be surprised if the last inspection/cleaning was done by a cleaner of the maintenance serv...(Read More)

Freshwater shortage hits Samui

Koh Samui, the nr 1 'water shortage precursor' in this region. The outlook/expectation for w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
SALA
Zonezi Properties
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SOHO Pool Club
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 