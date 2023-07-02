Police seek cooperation from victims in serial rape case

BANGKOK: The Royal Thai Police have issued a public warning regarding a man who has been arrested on accusations of committing a series of rapes and robberies in Bangkok and Eastern Thailand. Investigators are urging victims of the man to come forward and contact the police so that he can be fully charged for all of the cases.

policecrimesex

By The Phuket News

Sunday 2 July 2023, 03:50PM

Police notice regarding "Tum Chonburi". Image: IDMB Bangkok

According to a notice shared through the IDMB Bangkok page on Facebook on Friday (June 30), the arrested suspect, identified as Wattana Srikaney (aka Tum Chonburi), was apprehended in Chonburi. The man is the primary focus of an ongoing police investigation into the series of rapes and robberies.

Mr Wattana is suspected of targeting victims through dating apps. The police believe that many individuals may have fallen victim to Mr Wattana, but not all cases have been reported.

Seeking the public’s cooperation, the Bangkok Metropolitan Police have urged anyone with information about encounters with "Tum Chonburi" to come forward and report their experiences to the police.

Anyone with information related to the suspect, Wattana Srikaney, or the crimes he is believed to have committed, is urged to contact the authorities through the IDMB Bangkok page on Facebook.

Authorities emphasise that such information will be crucial in furthering the investigation and ensuring the suspect faces full charges and justice is served.