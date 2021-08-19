Police searching for culprits who shot protesters

BANGKOK: The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) is going after the culprits who shot and injured two people during Monday’s (Aug 16) clashes between anti-government protesters and the police.

Demonstrators react to tear gas during a clash with police in Bangkok’s Din Daeng area last Saturday (Aug 14). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiartpakun

MPB commissioner Pakkapong Pongpetra said yesterday (Aug 18) one of the injured, a 14-year-old male, has told a news agency that he did not think the police had opened fire on him near the Din Daeng police station.

The city police were now gathering evidence and deepening its investigation to find those responsible for the shooting.

The boy, identified as Thanapol, told a television news channel in a phone interview on Tuesday that he was not a protester belonging to the Thalu Fah group that had gathered and engaged in violent clashes with police near the Din Daeng intersection on Monday evening.

Mr Thanapol said he was out to pick up a friend in the Pracha Songkroh area. Riding his motorcycle home on the way back, he was approaching Din Daeng police station where he spotted a group of teenagers brandishing a pistol.

As he was riding past the group, they used a baseball bat to hit him on his arm, knocking him off his motorcycle. Shortly after he fell, he was also shot, although he did not see who shot him in his right shoulder. Mr Thanapol said he was rescued by a bystander and was taken to hospital.

Apart from Thanapol, a 20-year-old man sustained a critical gunshot wound close to Din Daeng police station on Monday night.

The bullet had lodged in his head and he remains in a coma at Rajavithi Hospital.

Yesterday, a forensic team led by police inspector-general Pol Lt Gen Jirapat Phumjit inspected the shooting scene and scoured the area for evidence, said Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

The team examined Din Daeng police station from where a policeman was alleged to have fired live rounds at the 20-year-old man and the 14-year-old boy. The police denied shooting live bullets at anyone.

The team also carried out an inspection outside the Princeston Park Suite Hotel where the 20-year-old man is confirmed to have been shot at about 8:45pm on Monday night and a spot near a wastewater treatment facility where he subsequently collapsed.

The locations are within walking distance from the police station. The police issued the confirmation after reviewing footage obtained from closed-circuit cameras.

Tenants of a condominium near the intersection have called on the protesters and police to cease their clashes in the area.

Disciplinary action has been taken against an air force officer for social media comments about police actions to disperse demonstrators at Din Daeng intersection, an air force source said.