Police search for pickup driver after woman ploughs into temple wall

PHUKET: A woman escaped serious injury after she was cut off by a passing pickup truck, causing her to swerve and drive straight into a temple wall.

transportSafetypolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 17 March 2023, 01:04PM

The incident occurred at about 6am yesterday morning (Mar 16), reported Capt Kornpoompot Pongpaiboon of the Thalang Police.

Police were notified of the accident by Srisoonthorn Municipality rescue workers, Capt Kornpoompot said.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a Phuket-registered Toyota Yaris with heavy damage to its front after colliding into the roadside boundary of Wat Srisoonthorn (also called Wat Lipon) on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound.

The driver, Maliwan Kwansri, 41, suffered only minor injuries in the impact as the steering wheel airbag had deployed. Regardless, she was taken to Mission Hospital Phuket as a preacution and for treatment.

Ms Maliwan told police that a pickup truck had cut sharply across in front of her, causing her to swerve to avoid a collision, sending her into the temple wall.

Her car was taken to Thalang Police Station while police search for the pickup driver, Capt Kornpoompot said.