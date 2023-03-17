Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police search for pickup driver after woman ploughs into temple wall

Police search for pickup driver after woman ploughs into temple wall

PHUKET: A woman escaped serious injury after she was cut off by a passing pickup truck, causing her to swerve and drive straight into a temple wall.

transportSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 17 March 2023, 01:04PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The incident occurred at about 6am yesterday morning (Mar 16), reported Capt Kornpoompot Pongpaiboon of the Thalang Police.

Police were notified of the accident by Srisoonthorn Municipality rescue workers, Capt Kornpoompot said.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a Phuket-registered Toyota Yaris with heavy damage to its front after colliding into the roadside boundary of Wat Srisoonthorn (also called Wat Lipon) on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound.

The driver, Maliwan Kwansri, 41, suffered only minor injuries in the impact as the steering wheel airbag had deployed. Regardless, she was taken to Mission Hospital Phuket as a preacution and for treatment.

Ms Maliwan told police that a pickup truck had cut sharply across in front of her, causing her to swerve to avoid a collision, sending her into the temple wall.

Her car was taken to Thalang Police Station while police search for the pickup driver, Capt Kornpoompot said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thief arrested for dangerous bag snatch in Cherng Talay
China increases Phuket flights amid demand
Warning issued after shooting range catches fire
Former TOT chief gets 20 years for 2008 deal
Patong Police transferred after sex trafficking raid
Africa pays the price as China and Russia muscle in
Police to undergo mental health checks nationwide
PSU Phuket Hospital to be finished by 2027 with B3bn budget
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong bar raid leads to sex trafficking arrests, Mental health check for cops nationwide || Thailand News
Patong bar raided for child sex trafficking
Public Health officials give Anutin star rating
Push underway to develop ‘Muslim tourism’
Honduras switching ties to China from Taiwan
Police shoot fellow cop on gun rampage
Power outage to hit Wichit today following last minute warning

 

Phuket community
Africa pays the price as China and Russia muscle in

A fine article to warn Thai policy makers, and make Thailand thinking twice before putting their egg...(Read More)

Patong Police transferred after sex trafficking raid

Ofcourse that RTP top Patong has been dismissed. Was inevitable due to international involvement/at...(Read More)

Police to undergo mental health checks nationwide

now this is a massive task...lol .. good luck...(Read More)

Former TOT chief gets 20 years for 2008 deal

Funny how the corruption cases increase just prior to an erection....(Read More)

PSU Phuket Hospital to be finished by 2027 with B3bn budget

Nov. 2019 Chalong Hospital opens with limited services. Now, March 2023, have a look at the first f...(Read More)

Patong bar raided for child sex trafficking

@Kurt No, it's not modern slavery ! Most of them know very well what they are doing. They are n...(Read More)

Patong bar raided for child sex trafficking

Sadly there will be always demand for underaged girls because there are so many ,mostly white males ...(Read More)

Push underway to develop ‘Muslim tourism’

Thailand must understand that most "farang" come here because it is not a muslim country. ...(Read More)

Patong Police transferred after sex trafficking raid

Does one police station really need 5 Colonels? that's a lot of envelopes to be paid for....(Read More)

Patong Police transferred after sex trafficking raid

Of course no legal action for the crooked cops...just a new job. But arrest the bar manager (not the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pacific Prime Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket

 