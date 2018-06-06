FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Police search for man in black over bold restaurant TV theft

PHUKET: Police are searching for man who brazenly walked into restaurant in Thalang last night (June 5) and seeing no one in the establishment, picking up and walking out with a 42-inch flat-screen TV worth about B25,000.

Wednesday 6 June 2018, 02:18PM

The man brazenly picked up the TV and walked out with it. Image: CCTV

Police were called to the “Jae Jeab” restaurant on Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn, about 300 metres from the Heroines Monument, at about 10pm, explained Capt Jarat Laemphan of the Thalang Police.

Restaurant owner Jeab Sillapa, 49, explained to the officers that as she had no customers, she went to the kitchen to help with preparing food, he said.

While she was working in the kitchen, she heard a sound in the restaurant and came out to check what it was – and saw that the TV was gone.

“We check the security cameras in the restaurant and we could see a tall man, aged about 30-37, dressed in black walking inside the restaurant,” Capt Jarat explained.

The man waits for several minutes, then after checking that no one is in the restaurant, removes the TV from its perch and cautiously walks out of the restaurant, checking behind him to make sure no one has noticed.

In the video, the man’s face can be clearly seen.

Police are now attempting to track the man down.

 

 

marcher | 06 June 2018 - 18:59:51 

he was conned. A Smart 42 inch new TV is only worth half that

