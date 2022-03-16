Police search for foreign shoplifter

PHUKET: Police are looking to charge a foreign man for twice stealing snacks from a store in Phuket Town run by a 70-year-old man.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 16 March 2022, 03:40PM

One of the two formal complaints filed with police. Image: Phuket City Police

CCTV recorded the man putting the snacks in his trousers and leavnig the shop without paying. Image: Supplied via Phuket City Police

The foreign man is now wanted for two counts of shoplifting. Image: Supplied via Phuket City Police

Niphon Jang-iam, owner of the ‘Kin Fit Fin’ snack shop in the Phuket Old Town area, filed a second complaint with police on Monday (Mar 14), reporting that the foreign man had returned to the store at 5:33pm on Sunday, this time accompanied by a Thai woman and another foreign man.

Mr Niphon provided CCTV footage showing the foreign man picking up some snacks and putting them in his trousers, and leaving the shop without paying.

The man had stolen two items, together worth B186, Mr Niphon said.

Sunday was not the first time the man had been noticed stealing from his shop, Mr Niphon added.

He filed a complaint with police when the foreign man, again accompanied by a Thai woman, stole snacks when they visited the store at about 4pm on Jan 4, he said.

The woman bought snacks worth B155 and paid using an online banking app linked to a Kasikornbank account, he explained.

While the woman was paying for her items, the man stole snacks worth B228, he said

Mr Niphon reported that theft to Phuket City Police on Jan 5.

Any person who believes they know the man have been asked to contact Phuket City Police.