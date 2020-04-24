THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police say Bang Tao checkpoint runner has ‘mental illness’

Police say Bang Tao checkpoint runner has ‘mental illness’

PHUKET: Police say that a woman who rode through the checkpoint in front of the Tesco Lotus store on Srisoonthorn Rd in Cherng Talay earlier today (Apr 24), heading towards Bang Tao – currently the area with the highest concentration of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island – is suffering from a ‘mental illness’.

COVID-19Coronaviruscrimepolicehealth
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Friday 24 April 2020, 09:13PM

The woman rode through the checkpoint in the oncoming lane. Screengrab: Supplied

The woman rode through the checkpoint in the oncoming lane. Screengrab: Supplied

The woman rode a motorbike through the checkpoint earlier today. Instead of stopping to be screened for possible infection of the virus, she drove into the lane of oncoming traffic approaching the checkpoint from the opposite direction.

She stopped halfway through and spoke very quickly. The only words clearly decipherable were, “I don’t care about Prayut Chan-o-cha.” Shen then rode off, ignoring officials pleas for her to stop, and ignoring officers shouting out, “Where are you going?”

The entire episode was recorded on video by an officer at the checkpoint.

Lt Col Thunturong Vutthiwong of the Cherng Talay Police told The Phuket News that he was informed of the incident at about midday.

Police began tracking down the woman, with their investigation leading officers to a house in Bang Tao, Lt Col Thunturong said.

The woman, who Lt Col Thunturong declined to name, was not at the home, but her younger brother was.

Diamond Resort Phuket

“He confirmed that the woman [in the video] is his older sister, but he said he did not know where he was. He tried, but was unable to contact her,” Lt Col Thunturong said.

“Further inquiries led officers to learn that the woman has a mental illness,” Lt Col Thunturong added.

“We told the family that if she does come home, tell her she needs to call Cherng Talay Police Station,” he said.

At this stage his officers have yet to decide whether they want the woman to come to the police station or meet officials elsewhere “because if she is infected sick, she may spread the virus to the officers at the police station,” he added.

As for any charges the woman might face, Lt Col Thunturong said, “We must consider which charges she must face, and we must take her mental illness into consideration.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Zoo posts sees 4 charged! 15 new cases as official mull emergency decree! || April 24
Russia airlifts 193 tourists stranded in Phuket
Phuket blanked as AirAsia to resume domestic flights from May 1
Myanmar, France, India top foreign curfew breakers in Phuket
Governor assures Chinese in Phuket receiving good care
National COVID-19 infection rate slows with 15 new cases, no new deaths
Driving with cop on car bonnet draws attempted murder charge
Woman charged after sacked parcel delivery employees snitch on kratom deliveries
China’s airlines test the market
Celebrations as month-old baby recovers from COVID-19
Boy, 2 years old, among four new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total reaches 201
Deputy PM urged to ease Phuket lockdown, virus expected to cost island B127bn in lost tourism
Compulsory safety measures outlined for resumption of domestic flights
COVID-19 pushes plastic waste rise
NSC mulls easing of lockdown

 

Phuket community
Rate of national infections continues to fall

sorry typo with = without......(Read More)

Rate of national infections continues to fall

Dek, do you understand simple mathematics ? The ratio test/capita is way higher in Singapore than in...(Read More)

Australian, American among four charged for ‘Abandoned Phuket Zoo’ post

These men were acting in an altruistic manner. The funds were not fraud. I hope they have a good law...(Read More)

Deputy PM urged to ease Phuket lockdown, virus expected to cost island B127bn in lost tourism

People killing themselves over money is THE problem. Time for a reset. So long bully capitalism...(Read More)

Deputy PM urged to ease Phuket lockdown, virus expected to cost island B127bn in lost tourism

At risk? For what? Getting it? We're all gonna get it. You simply do not understand the problem-...(Read More)

Phuket blanked as AirAsia to resume domestic flights from May 1

Should hand out the proper paper surgical masks at least. Some of what people are wearing is complet...(Read More)

Compulsory safety measures outlined for resumption of domestic flights

With domestic flights resuming on May 1, is a Thai person able to travel from Phuket Airport to Rawa...(Read More)

Compulsory safety measures outlined for resumption of domestic flights

With domestic flights resuming on May 1, is a Thai person permitted to travel from Phuket Airport to...(Read More)

Australian, American among four charged for ‘Abandoned Phuket Zoo’ post

"The whole thing stinks as everything does in Thailand" As you are still here,it would inc...(Read More)

Rate of national infections continues to fall

Kurt,your figures don't prove anything. You have to do better to counter Thailand's official...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Pavilions Home Video
Seara Sports
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand

 