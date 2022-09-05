British International School, Phuket
Police rule taxi drivers 'both right', another misunderstanding

Police rule taxi drivers ‘both right’, another misunderstanding

PHUKET: Police investigating the taxi drivers involved in the incident at Ratsada Pier last Friday (Sept 2), which saw four tourists forced to disembark one van to use another taxi, have now come to the understanding that the incident was the result of yet another misunderstanding.

tourismtransportpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 5 September 2022, 05:44PM

Following questioning of the two drivers involved in the incident, Pol Col Pichetpong Jangklaikom, Chief of the Tourist Police Region 3 branch, based in Phuket, said that both drivers were in the right.

The van driver who picked up the tourists, Chatrapon Misinpanitanon, 45, had every right to pick up the tourists at the entrance to the pier, Col Pichetpong said.

The tourists had booked Mr Chatrapon as their taxi driver through an app, he confirmed.

Meanwhile, police had also deemed that Ekachai Decha, 37, the man who physically stopped the van from departing the pier with the four tourists, as also “in the right”, as Me Ekachai worked for “Ratsada VIP”, a taxi services company that had signed a concession with ferry operator Seatran.

The concession allowed Ratsada VIP to provide taxi services to Seatran passengers disembarking at the pier. Mr Ekachai was of the understanding that meant Ratsada VIP had exclusive rights to all passengers exiting the pier area.

“The concession is fully legal and allowed under the regulations of the Land Transport Office,” he said.

Officers had yet to track down the tourists themselves for their description of the events that transpired, Col Pichetpong added.

Col Pichetpong said that police were continuing their investigation, and that legal action may yet be taken against either or both of the taxi drivers.

Adcha Buachan of the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) confirmed yesterday that Mr Chatrapon may yet face legal action for calling the taxi operators at Ratsada Pier a “mafia”.

https://www.thephuketnews.com/police-question-drivers-over-taxi-mafia-claims-85470.php

Of note, much of the action taken by officials in response to the incident on Friday has been in response to how often the word “mafia” has been used to describe and criticise Phuket taxi drivers who operate under “concession” agreements or otherwise focibly control access to paying passengers.

Mr Adcha of the PLTO has assured that following this latest incident taxi drivers from 40 taxi ranks, or “queues”, across Phuket will be brought in again to have the regulations explained to them, Col Pichetpong said.

Tourist Police and Phuket Provincial Police will be present for the talks, he added.

Col Pichetpong expressed that he understood the situation Phuket taxi drivers were in, with little to no work over the past two years.

However, he pointed out that now that tourists were returning, their behaviour was on show for the world to see, especially in the age of social media.

“We must be careful because of the use of social media. If there is an incident, there will be an effect,” he asid.

The Phuket News was told that the tourists were quoted “about B400” to be taken from Ratsada Pier on the east side of the island to Patong, on the west coast.

It has yet to be publicly confirmed how much the tourists were required to pay by using the Ratsada VIP taxi they were forced to take instead.

Kurt | 05 September 2022 - 21:31:55 

Now, about that "concession" agreement, what is that?  Is that legalizing cartels?  Please, Officialdom, explain to us, the public/tourists. We have the right to know. Is this fantasy of some policeman or is this dictated by rubber law? Or is it said just to 'Thai' us, the customers?

Kurt | 05 September 2022 - 21:22:17 

The explanation of the Phuket Police just confirms that they are afraid of the Phuket transport mafia, better make some mediation pocket filling, and withdraw from enforcing the law. Again that dumbing down with stupid saying 'misunderstanding'. What a bunch of idiots.

Capricornball | 05 September 2022 - 20:33:21 

Ha!...Classic, and pretty much exactly what I had mentioned in my previous comment. Turn the case over to the corrupt and incompetent police, and nothing is going to come of this. As a result of the good'ol misunderstanding, bad tourist experiences with the transport mafia will continue as always, and social media will let the world know how corrupt this place really is, and tourism will suffe...

Old guy | 05 September 2022 - 20:01:13 

LMAO  Van driver is right.  And, the bad guy is right because he's part of the taxi mafia. Typical of a 3rd world country.

Fascinated | 05 September 2022 - 19:42:22 

Good old 'misunderstandings' rule the roost. Why do the authorities constantly cover for these thugs? it is one sector of society I have no sympathy for over the past two years. too many chasing too few fares but never brought under control- remember the Kamala 'mis-understanding' a couple of months back yet there they still are blocking the sidewalk with their illegal stall.

 

