Police reveal new suspect in Chinese tourist tuk-tuk attack

PHUKET: A police investigation has revealed that the tuk-tuk driver accused of attacking a Chinese tourist on Feb 27 was not the one who carried out the assault.

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Friday 8 March 2019, 01:59PM

The four women ended up getting a taxi back to their rented villa in Cherng Talay. Photo: Sonpol Watsang

One of the women sustained a cut above her left eyebrow in the attack. Photo: Sonpol Watsang

The investigation by Patong Police discovered that the assailant was, in fact, another man who became aware of the dispute in Cherng Talay.

Patong Police Chief Col Anothai Jindamanee told The Phuket News, “The Chinese female tourist who was assaulted did not come to Patong Police Station to file a complaint. She returned to China later the same morning.”

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday Feb 27, involved four female Chinese tourists, one of whom was physically assaulted by a tuk-tuk driver when an argument broke out after the tourists were driven from Patong to Cherng Talay. (See story here.)

Col Anothai told The Phuket News, “Following the investigation, we know that an argument broke out between the tourists and the driver of their tuk-tuk over the fare.”

“But that tuk-tuk driver did not assault the tourists. Another man who witnessed the dispute became angry and got involved, assaulting one of the tourists.

Col Anothai confirmed that the investigation is ongoing as police gather enough evidence to bring appropriate charges to the assailant.

I have ordered Patong Police to coordinated with Thalang Hospital in obtaining a medical certificate for the tourist who was attacked in order to establish details of her injuries,” he explained.

I expect to receive the medical certificate soon.

Once I have the certificate, I will decide on the appropriate charges to bring to the assailant.” Col Anothai added.

The police chief declined to provide details about the new suspect or the tuk-tuk driver.

 

 

