Police request motorist cooperation for HRH Princess Ubolratana visit

PHUKET: Phuket City Police confirmed that roads will only be closed for a very short while to accommodate a visit by HRH Princess Ubolratana later today (Mar 26), but also asked for cooperation from motorists to ensure plans go smoothly.

By The Phuket News

Friday 26 March 2021, 03:36PM

Photo: PSU Phuket Facebook page.

Princess Ubolratana will be in Phuket to officiate the “To be Number One” event at the Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus, in Kathu.

“Her royal highness is scheduled to arrive at Phuket airport at 5pm, and will then make her way to the university along the main road,” Phuket City Traffic Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Rungrit Rattanaphakdee said this afternoon.

“During her royal highness’s visit, police will only close the road for a very short time, and we will re-open as usual as soon as her vehicle has driven past.

“For those who have to travel along the road from Phuket International Airport to PSU, please attempt to travel earlier or, if possible, choose an alternative route so as to avoid any disruptions made by the HRH visit,” Col Rungrit added.

Princess Ubolratana launched the “To Be Number One” Foundation in 2002 to combat drug use by young people. The foundation today has more than 31 million members throughout the country.

The project encourages young people to strive to excel in whatever field they enjoy the most, be it academic studies, sports, the arts or singing and dancing.