Police reminds car and bike rentals to check driving licenses

PHUKET: Tourist Police warned vehicle rentals about fines for letting a person without a proper license drive a car or a motorcycle.

policeSafety

By The Phuket News

Sunday 21 August 2022, 08:30AM

Renting out a vehicle to a person without a proper driving license can result in a fine, Tourist Police reminds. Image: Tourist Police

The notice – entitled “Car rental suggestion” – was posted on Phuket Tourist Police Facebook page and shared by some of Phuket police stations, including the one in charge of Patong where numerous car and bike rental shops are located.

The notice consists of two parts. The “owner” part has the following warning: “The owner or driver of a motor vehicle who let anyone without a proper driver’s license to drive the vehicle will be fined not exceeding B2,000”.

The part addressed to the “renter” reminds of the following: “Drives without a valid driver’s license shall be imprisonment not exceeding 1 month or will be fined not exceeding B1,000 or to both”.

The notice bears logos of Tourist Police and Phuket Police.