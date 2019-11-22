THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Police release initial report into Phuket deadly building collapse

Police release initial report into Phuket deadly building collapse

PHUKET: Thalang Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan has made public the initial report into the deadly building collapse at the site of a petrol station under construction in Phuket that killed seven construction workers yesterday (Nov 21).

constructiondeathaccidentsMyanmarpolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 22 November 2019, 05:02PM

Thalang Police have released their initial report into the deadly building collapse that killed seven people yesterday (Nov 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The report, submitted by Maj Wuttichai Thongkaew of the Thalang Police, who was assigned to conduct the initial investigation, noted that the single-story office building under construction that collapsed was planned to be built in modern style with “spread footing” as its foundation.

“Spread footing” foundation, which is common in residential buildings, has a wider bottom portion than the load-bearing foundation walls it supports. This wider part "spreads" the weight of the structure over more area for greater stability.

The report also notes that the roof of the building that collapsed was a 15cm-thick concrete slab. However, the report did not confirm the size of the slab that crushed the seven workers to death.

Maj Wuttichai said the “police” assumed that the earth underneath the pylons had subsided to the point that the pylons could not bear the weight of the roof and collapsed, causing two people to be injured and seven dead, as follows:

1. Mrs Myo Myo Yi, age 26, injured

2. Mr Jaturawit Muadsing, 34, injured

3. Mr Jirachai Wonghajak, 35, dead

4. Mrs Pornpimon Waewwong, 21, dead

5. Mr Krisana Kanbuth, 33, dead

6. Mr Thaweewat Daetphan, 29, dead

7. Mr Nay Myo Win, 29, dead

8. Mr Sa Aung Aung, 30, dead

9. Mrs Kay Thi Khaing, 28, dead

Maj Wuttichai reported that the building is owned by Sai Sinamngen Co Ltd, with Mr Chuchat Palasuwan as its managing director.

However, Maj Wuttichai did not clarify whether Sai Sinamngen Co Ltd was also the contractor responsible for carrying out the construction.

“On the day of the accident, Mr Chuchat hired two electricians, three glaziers and four Myanmar nationals as cement workers to work at the site,” Maj Wuttichai noted in his report.

A civil engineer at Srisoonthorn Municipality had confirmed that the construction was not approved by officials, and the Srisoonthorn officials had ordered construction to stop, as stipulated in a written order issued on Nov 6, 2019, Maj Wuttichai also noted.

“Police have filed its report as criminal case no. 1360/2019 issued on Nov 21 and collected evidence for working on further legal process,” Maj Wuttichai concluded in his report..

Contacted by The Phuket News today, Maj Wuttichai declined to answer any questions about the investigation.

Meanwhile, Srisoonthorn Mayor Worawut Songyot today confirmed that his officers had filed a complaint with Thalang Police Station in order to proceed with prosecuting the company for contravening the ban on construction at the site.

“I ordered to suspend the construction permit on Nov 6, and they continued to ignore that order until the accident happened that caused injuries and deaths,” Mayor Worawut told The Phuket News by phone today.

“The municipality has reported this to Thalang Police and I will prosecute the company for breach of the Building Control Act,” he confirmed.

Asked why there were no steps to enforce the order to stop construction after Nov 6, Mayor Worawut declined to comment and terminated the conversation.

 

