Police release details of dead, injured in Phuket speedboat collision

PHUKET: The Phuket Tourist Police have released basic details of the deadly Phuket speedboat collision that occurred in a channel accessing two major Phuket marinas this morning (Feb 10).

Russiantourismmarinetransportaccidentsdeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 10 February 2020, 05:31PM

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai investigates the collision and providing assurances that medical coverage will be provided. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai meets one of the victims of the boat collision earlier today (Feb 10). Photo: PR Dept

Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong arrives at Bangkok Hospital Phuket to present a gift basket to injured Russian tourist Azamat Isinalinov, who suffered head injuries requiring 40 stitches. Photo: PR Dept

Tourist Police were notified of the collision at 8am, said the report.

Speedboat Payan 5 of Seastar Tour Co, with just three crewmen on board, was en route from AA Pier at Laem Nga on Koh Siray in Rassada to pick up tourists at Royal Phuket Marina when it collided with speedboat ALP111 of Andaman Leisure Phuket Co at the channel entrance to Royal Phuket Marina, explained the report.

The ALP111, driven by Atsadawut Suten, 24, had 35 passengers on board, all Russian, as well as a crew of three. The tourists had boarded the boat at Boat Lagoon Pier, the report noted.

The report named the children killed in the collision as boy Lysxi Iaroslav, age 12, and girl Lysaia Mirasalavr, age 9.

Twelve people were sent to Bangkok Hospital Phuket, of whom one was admitted, as follows:

Mr Vladislav Te, 39 Mrs Nadezhda Te, 32 Maxim Te, 13 Artem Te, 7 Mr Alexsander Erhov, 52 Mrs Tatiana Erhova, 52 (admitted) Danil Erhov, 11 Mr Andrel Bodrov, 28 Mr Dmitrll Barannikov, 26 Mr Anton Petrushin, 27 Ms Arina Pupygina, 23 Mr Azamat Isinalinov, 29 (head injuries, under observation)

The following tourists were taken to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj for treatment:

Ms Zhanna Bologina, 37 Ms Mariia Bologina, 17 Ms Irina Markisonova, 41 Leonid Markisonov, 12 Ms Natalia Li, 38 Ms Olga Baranova, 37

Miss Ekaterina Minkina, 38, was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for back pain. An x-ray examination confirmed she had suffered no broken bones and was discharged from hospital.

The tourists were travelling on a tour booked through the Pegas tour company and provided locally by Andaman Leisure Phuket Co, explained the report.

The tour provider has insurance coverage with Southeast Insurance of up to B200,000 per death and up to B300,000 for medical expenses.

The boat operator has insurance coverage of B100,000 per death and up to B15,000 per person for medical expenses.

The Ministry of Tourism & Sports has remedial coverage of up to B1 million per death and up to B1mn medical expense for 20 days, the report also noted.

More details will be made available later, the report added.

Meanwhile, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana instead of presenting himself today assigned Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong to visit one of the injured Russian tourists in hospital.

The injured tourist, 29-year-old Azamat Isinalinov, suffered head injuries that required 40 stitches.

He is now under observation at Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

Vice Governor Phichet offered Mr Isinalinov a gift basket to help ease his troubles.

Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai has also been tasked with responding to the incident,today clearing procedural matters, following up on the investigation, facing the media and personally meeting with victims still grieving.