THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police release details of dead, injured in Phuket speedboat collision

Police release details of dead, injured in Phuket speedboat collision

PHUKET: The Phuket Tourist Police have released basic details of the deadly Phuket speedboat collision that occurred in a channel accessing two major Phuket marinas this morning (Feb 10).

Russiantourismmarinetransportaccidentsdeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 10 February 2020, 05:31PM

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai faces the media earlier today (Feb 10). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai faces the media earlier today (Feb 10). Photo: PR Dept

Victims of the boat collision receive hospital treatment earlier today (Feb 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Victims of the boat collision receive hospital treatment earlier today (Feb 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong arrives at Bangkok Hospital Phuket to present a gift basket to injured Russian tourist Azamat Isinalinov, who suffered head injuries requiring 40 stitches. Photo: PR Dept

Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong arrives at Bangkok Hospital Phuket to present a gift basket to injured Russian tourist Azamat Isinalinov, who suffered head injuries requiring 40 stitches. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai meets one of the victims of the boat collision earlier today (Feb 10). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai meets one of the victims of the boat collision earlier today (Feb 10). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai investigates the collision and providing assurances that medical coverage will be provided. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai investigates the collision and providing assurances that medical coverage will be provided. Photo: PR Dept

« »

Tourist Police were notified of the collision at 8am, said the report.

Speedboat Payan 5 of Seastar Tour Co, with just three crewmen on board, was en route from AA Pier at Laem Nga on Koh Siray in Rassada to pick up tourists at Royal Phuket Marina when it collided with speedboat ALP111 of Andaman Leisure Phuket Co at the channel entrance to Royal Phuket Marina, explained the report.

The ALP111, driven by Atsadawut Suten, 24, had 35 passengers on board, all Russian, as well as a crew of three. The tourists had boarded the boat at Boat Lagoon Pier, the report noted.

The report named the children killed in the collision as boy Lysxi Iaroslav, age 12, and girl Lysaia Mirasalavr, age 9.

Twelve people were sent to Bangkok Hospital Phuket, of whom one was admitted, as follows:

  1. Mr Vladislav Te, 39
  2. Mrs Nadezhda Te, 32
  3. Maxim Te, 13
  4. Artem Te, 7
  5. Mr Alexsander Erhov, 52
  6. Mrs Tatiana Erhova, 52 (admitted)
  7. Danil Erhov, 11
  8. Mr Andrel Bodrov, 28
  9. Mr Dmitrll Barannikov, 26
  10. Mr Anton Petrushin, 27
  11. Ms Arina Pupygina, 23
  12. Mr Azamat Isinalinov, 29 (head injuries, under observation)

The following tourists were taken to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj for treatment:

  1. Ms Zhanna Bologina, 37
  2. Ms Mariia Bologina, 17
  3. Ms Irina Markisonova, 41
  4. Leonid Markisonov, 12
  5. Ms Natalia Li, 38
  6. Ms Olga Baranova, 37

Miss Ekaterina Minkina, 38, was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for back pain. An x-ray examination confirmed she had suffered no broken bones and was discharged from hospital.

The tourists were travelling on a tour booked through the Pegas tour company and provided locally by Andaman Leisure Phuket Co, explained the report.

The tour provider has insurance coverage with Southeast Insurance of up to B200,000 per death and up to B300,000 for medical expenses.

Thanyapura Health 360

The boat operator has insurance coverage of B100,000 per death and up to B15,000 per person for medical expenses.

The Ministry of Tourism & Sports has remedial coverage of up to B1 million per death and up to B1mn medical expense for 20 days, the report also noted.

More details will be made available later, the report added.

Meanwhile, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana instead of presenting himself today assigned Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong to visit one of the injured Russian tourists in hospital.

The injured tourist, 29-year-old Azamat Isinalinov, suffered head injuries that required 40 stitches.

He is now under observation at Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

Vice Governor Phichet offered Mr Isinalinov a gift basket to help ease his troubles.

Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai has also been tasked with responding to the incident,today clearing procedural matters, following up on the investigation, facing the media and personally meeting with victims still grieving.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two Russian children killed in Phuket speedboat collision
China stutters back to work as virus deaths soar
Poor security worsened mall mass shooting toll: PM
Phuket Law: Thailand’s revised, more landlord friendly, residential lease law
Thai mall gunman shot dead after rampage: officials
Phuket Opinion: Atishoo, Atishoo…
12 killed as soldier opens fire in Korat
Thief caught by the web of a social media viral video
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok on Tuesday (Feb 11)
Scholars of Sustenance Foundation ready to feed the needy
Phuket tourism businesses seek up to B20 billion in assistance over virus fallout
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stifling the Phuket virus panic? Thailand snow sculpture champs! || February 7
Coronavirus spreads fear and racism worldwide
Health minister: Kick out ‘Western’ tourists not wearing face masks
Turkish tourist acquitted as Patong ladyboy death ruled ‘accidental’

 

Phuket community
Somkid tells public not to panic: nation will weather economic woes, virus

Jor, your losing the plot...again, time for another, longer, vacation, away from the keyboard....(Read More)

Chinese media lavish praise on Thai response to outbreak

Gerry/Jor, have you actually read the article, the reporter basically says nothing, knows less than ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay water shutoff hits private estates, condo projects

...Stick to tropical Phuket, a island that could have enough water supply for population, if there i...(Read More)

Cherng Talay water shutoff hits private estates, condo projects

@Gerry, I have a nice property, indeed not for sale. And certainly no intention to buy another one. ...(Read More)

Phuket remains coronavirus-free, report officials

Rawai Temple still receives bus loads of Chinese Toursists every day. I hope that the teachers at th...(Read More)

Global panic deepens as whistleblower doctor dies, virus death toll rises to at least 638

... And still, Thailand has not closed its borders to people who have been in Mainland China in th...(Read More)

Somkid tells public not to panic: nation will weather economic woes, virus

...keep quiet, you're clueless. ...(Read More)

Somkid tells public not to panic: nation will weather economic woes, virus

When this Minister use the word 'Panic' he doesn't address the nornal thai, the man in t...(Read More)

Somkid tells public not to panic: nation will weather economic woes, virus

Really a load of crap. 1st 'storm' was 'man made' by generals. 2nd storm is a global...(Read More)

Leafy highs: Kratom personal use push under way

k...Keep quite you fool....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Cassia Phuket
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
The Overseas Property Show
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 