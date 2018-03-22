The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Police refute taxi driver’s claim that broken shock caused Phuket crash

PHUKET: Police have confirmed to The Phuket News that they do not believe a taxi driver’s story that a broken shock absorber caused him to crash his vehicle in Thalang this morning while taking a Chinese family of three from Phuket International Airport to Patong.

accidents, health, Chinese, police, transport, tourism,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 22 March 2018, 12:08PM

Police in fact believe that the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was notified of an accident near a U-turn at the Thai Wassadu building suppliers on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound at 5:30am (Mar 22).

Capt Kraisorn arrived at the scene along with rescue workers to find a Krabi-registered Toyota Wish SUV taxi in a roadside ditch. Three Chinese tourists, all from the same family, had sustained injuries in the accident.

One of them suffered a cut to their head while the other two had minor injuries.

They were taken to Bangkok Hospital Phuket in Phuket Town.

The three Chinese tourist were named as Liu Guanhuai and Zhang Lei, both 35, and five years-old girl Liu Shiyue. All hail from Hubei, China.

Taxi driver Chaiwat Suasan, 51, told police, “I was driving with the Chinese family from Phuket International Airport to an accommodation in Patong. I was driving at normal speed. When I arrived at the scene, the left shock absorber broke causing me to lose control of the vehicle.”

However, Capt Kraisorn told The Phuket News that he did not believe Chaiwat’s story.

“At this stage we believe that the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel,” he said.

Police are now continuing the investigation to find the true cause of the accident.

 

 
Wilma | 24 March 2018 - 22:56:17

How can a Krabi taxi work in Phuket.....
This guy like all others have cameras in there cars, let look at the film to see what really happen ?

CaptainJack69 | 22 March 2018 - 22:32:26

Even if what he says is true (and it's easy enough to check the wreckage) it's still his fault. All drivers are responsible for the condition of their vehicles.

BenPendejo | 22 March 2018 - 13:39:43

Of course the taxi driver is lying.  He's just another reckless fool putting a few hundred baht ahead of the lives of tourists.  Is anybody ever going to do something about these dangerous idiots???  Just the accidents this week alone would make most places in the world look for solutions...but not here...NOPE  Same Same but Same Same

malczx7r | 22 March 2018 - 13:31:44

That's a new one, but yet again "not my fault" cannot take responsibility for anything!

Kurt | 22 March 2018 - 12:48:22

Well, at a car repair center it is easy to check or the shock absorber broke today or earlier.

