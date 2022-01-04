BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police refusing up to 500 road arrivals a day for being unvaccinated, untested

Police refusing up to 500 road arrivals a day for being unvaccinated, untested

PHUKET: People driving onto the island must be able to prove they are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving, or else be refused entry to Phuket, police have warned.

COVID-19tourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 January 2022, 01:29PM

Image: Radio Thailand Phuket

Image: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

“People who enter Phuket must have proof of receiving a full [two doses] vaccination, and if they don’t have proof, then they must have a negative result of COVID-19 test,” Tha Chatchai Police Chief Col Sompong Boonrat told The Phuket News today (Jan 4).

“If they had not had a COVID-19 test, they can go back to a test centre set up before the checkpoint,” he added.

“If they don’t have the negative test results or proof of vaccination, they cannot enter Phuket,” Col Sompong confirmed.

Police have been enforcing the rule since October, he added.

The warning came as people returning to Phuket from spending the New Year holidays off-island caused huge tailbacks at the Phuket Check Point yesterday (Jan 3), with the traffic jam stretching back more than a kilometre.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

The tailbacks started forming at midday yesterday as officers ramped up their checks, including conducting body temperature checks.

Each day, about 300-400 people are refused entry to Phuket for being unable to meet the entry requirements, officials reported

Checks on people leaving the island are also being conducted, officials confirmed.

The number of cars heading off-island started creating delays at the checkpoint yesterday afternoon.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

mgb | 04 January 2022 - 15:08:45 

Ha, my wife has gone to Krabi for the day, maybe I will get lucky and they will not let her back on the Island. living the dream, lol.

maverick | 04 January 2022 - 14:53:54 

What nonsense - being vaccinated does not prevent transmission what planet have these people been hiding on - why bother having 
arriving passengers tested THREE times - or does this virus not exist amongst domestic travelers - beggars belief and the media says nothing !

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Test & Go suspended indefinitely, 4 Sandbox provinces, More Bangla cases || January 7
Two slain as man opens fire at Phuket Town fresh market
Phuket to remain ‘Blue zone’ as COVID measures elevated
False alarm over COVID-positive French couple missing from Phuket hotel
Push for more home and community isolation as COVID numbers grow
Phuket tourism arrivals plunge
Scores test positive in Bangla ATK blitz
Duterte: Arrest unvaccinated if they go outdoors
Navy chief to drop his submarine fund request
Health Ministry to pitch tougher curbs
Phuket marks 256 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Bangla closes for Big Cleaning Day
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Covid alert level 4, More than 60k Moderna vaccine doses headed || January 6
Chinese official apologises after woman miscarries outside lockdown hospital
Warning shot fired over infections from COVID-lax pubs, restaurants

 

Phuket community
False alarm over COVID-positive French couple missing from Phuket hotel

Pathetic...(Read More)

Phuket marks 256 new COVID cases, no new deaths

6000 !! people ? Lol ! Maybe they gave something for free yesterday ? ...(Read More)

Scores test positive in Bangla ATK blitz

This number is small compared to reality.. most bars test their staff before the government test. If...(Read More)

Scores test positive in Bangla ATK blitz

Colds attack community compromised people and flu kills them - we have lived with that for a 100 yea...(Read More)

Push for more home and community isolation as COVID numbers grow

Most are self testing and doing that anyway. Who wants the hassle and cost if you only have cold li...(Read More)

Scores test positive in Bangla ATK blitz

Why are Covid reassurances coming out of the PR Dept and Bangla Vice peddlers? I'm not a Covid p...(Read More)

Scores test positive in Bangla ATK blitz

Data is now indicating Omicron attacks immunity compromised people just as much as other variants ...(Read More)

Bangla closes for Big Cleaning Day

@lelecuneo Maybe you enjoy your monkhood , but please let others enjoy their lives too ! Even if ...(Read More)

Scores test positive in Bangla ATK blitz

So what - it’s a cold ! Bring out the coffee cups - or kill off the business’s that are left - w...(Read More)

Scores test positive in Bangla ATK blitz

That's 17% of everyone working on Bangla Road testing positive. Impressive. This terrifying kill...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PKF Thailand
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
CBRE Phuket
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 