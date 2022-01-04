Police refusing up to 500 road arrivals a day for being unvaccinated, untested

PHUKET: People driving onto the island must be able to prove they are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving, or else be refused entry to Phuket, police have warned.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 January 2022, 01:29PM

“People who enter Phuket must have proof of receiving a full [two doses] vaccination, and if they don’t have proof, then they must have a negative result of COVID-19 test,” Tha Chatchai Police Chief Col Sompong Boonrat told The Phuket News today (Jan 4).

“If they had not had a COVID-19 test, they can go back to a test centre set up before the checkpoint,” he added.

“If they don’t have the negative test results or proof of vaccination, they cannot enter Phuket,” Col Sompong confirmed.

Police have been enforcing the rule since October, he added.

The warning came as people returning to Phuket from spending the New Year holidays off-island caused huge tailbacks at the Phuket Check Point yesterday (Jan 3), with the traffic jam stretching back more than a kilometre.

The tailbacks started forming at midday yesterday as officers ramped up their checks, including conducting body temperature checks.

Each day, about 300-400 people are refused entry to Phuket for being unable to meet the entry requirements, officials reported

Checks on people leaving the island are also being conducted, officials confirmed.

The number of cars heading off-island started creating delays at the checkpoint yesterday afternoon.