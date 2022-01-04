BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police refusing up 500 road arrivals a day for being unvaccinated, untested

Police refusing up 500 road arrivals a day for being unvaccinated, untested

PHUKET: People driving onto the island must be able to prove they are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving, or else be refused entry to Phuket, police have warned.

COVID-19tourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 January 2022, 01:29PM

Image: Radio Thailand Phuket

Image: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

“People who enter Phuket must have proof of receiving a full [two doses] vaccination, and if they don’t have proof, then they must have a negative result of COVID-19 test,” Tha Chatchai Police Chief Col Sompong Boonrat told The Phuket News today (Jan 4).

“If they had not had a COVID-19 test, they can go back to a test centre set up before the checkpoint,” he added.

“If they don’t have the negative test results or proof of vaccination, they cannot enter Phuket,” Col Sompong confirmed.

Police have been enforcing the rule since October, he added.

The warning came as people returning to Phuket from spending the New Year holidays off-island caused huge tailbacks at the Phuket Check Point yesterday (Jan 3), with the traffic jam stretching back more than a kilometre.

C and C Marine

The tailbacks started forming at midday yesterday as officers ramped up their checks, including conducting body temperature checks.

Each day, about 300-400 people are refused entry to Phuket for being unable to meet the entry requirements, officials reported

Checks on people leaving the island are also being conducted, officials confirmed.

The number of cars heading off-island started creating delays at the checkpoint yesterday afternoon.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

mgb | 04 January 2022 - 15:08:45 

Ha, my wife has gone to Krabi for the day, maybe I will get lucky and they will not let her back on the Island. living the dream, lol.

maverick | 04 January 2022 - 14:53:54 

What nonsense - being vaccinated does not prevent transmission what planet have these people been hiding on - why bother having 
arriving passengers tested THREE times - or does this virus not exist amongst domestic travelers - beggars belief and the media says nothing !

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Omicron uptick forces school closures, Push to extend Test & Go suspension || January 4
Bangla to close for deep cleanse
National Seven Days of Danger stats lower than last year
Phuket marks four more injured in New Year road accidents
Restaurants report 100% earnings increase from last year
China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement
Phuket schools close, move to online learning
What is Land Appraisal Value, and How is It Different from Market Value?
Remote working trends gradually make headway
Schools set to move back online amid virus threat
Phuket marks 149 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Separated by COVID: Family holiday for New Year comes undone after son, 17, tests positive in Phuket
Government to postpone Test & Go until end of Jan
Sunday sees 34 killed in 307 road accidents nationally
Omicron cases spur Bangla ATK blitz

 

Phuket community
Bangla to close for deep cleanse

2 hours of 'intensive cleaning'- yep, that should do it!...(Read More)

Bangla to close for deep cleanse

So they will be out in force no doubt scrubbing the tarmac road, to prevent all those who regularly ...(Read More)

Bangla to close for deep cleanse

Yep cleaning the road again always works! many people lick the road and catch covid.. how about 1 ni...(Read More)

Separated by COVID: Family holiday for New Year comes undone after son, 17, tests positive in Phuket

Jens@ nice one , don’t listen to the doomsayers on this site, too much sun and Samsong - enjoy you...(Read More)

Bangla to close for deep cleanse

Close it permanently no loss to civilization - let’s hope authorities step in first can’t believ...(Read More)

Restaurants report 100% earnings increase from last year

And I thought this would be the Phuket News website.Thanks to Foot I know better now. Or maybe Foot ...(Read More)

Phuket marks four more injured in New Year road accidents

the magic calculator they borrowed of TAT is going to have a melt down at this rate. Theres clearly ...(Read More)

Separated by COVID: Family holiday for New Year comes undone after son, 17, tests positive in Phuket

Hi Jens - great story - Going to from DK->Phuket in March for a month, so that's good solid ...(Read More)

Restaurants report 100% earnings increase from last year

C'mon Phuket Gazette. saying that restaurants increased 100% is just bull that sounds good. Doin...(Read More)

Separated by COVID: Family holiday for New Year comes undone after son, 17, tests positive in Phuket

A remarkable story. Surprised that anyone can bash the Thais involved. Or rather not. Some people al...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
EPL predictions
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Thanyapura
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 