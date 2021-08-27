The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police reforms are ‘years behind schedule’

Police reforms are ‘years behind schedule’

BANGKOK: The alleged torture and killing of a drug suspect while in police custody has intensified calls for overdue police reforms while also casting a spotlight on the slow examination process of a bill aimed at improving the structure of the police force.

policecrimecorruptiondeathviolence
By Bangkok Post

Friday 27 August 2021, 11:30AM

Thitisan Utthanaphon, former chief of the Muang Nakhon Sawan police station, is at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok yesterday evening (Aug 26) after surrendering in relation to his torture and killing of a drug suspect in Nakhon Sawan province earlier this month. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool

Thitisan Utthanaphon, former chief of the Muang Nakhon Sawan police station, is at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok yesterday evening (Aug 26) after surrendering in relation to his torture and killing of a drug suspect in Nakhon Sawan province earlier this month. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool

Senator Kamnoon Sitthisamarn, a member of the panel vetting the bill, said the examination process is proceeding at a snail’s pace because members have differing views.

Mr Kamnoon said the death of the drug suspect in custody has eroded public confidence in both the police force and the government, so swift action is required against those at the centre of the scandal so to allay public concerns.

He also criticised the government-sponsored bill, which aims to resolve structural issues within the Royal Thai Police (RTP), as being unclear and lacking substance. The bill is based on a draft written by legal expert Meechai Ruchupan that was revised by the RTP before it was submitted to parliament.

Mr Kamnoon said the bill allows lawmakers to make broad changes, which means the process has dragged on for longer than it should. He said the 45-member vetting panel, which includes a group of former police, has conflicting views.

Despite this, the examination of the bill has yet to reach “crucial issues”.

“It’s hard to say how long the committee will take to get it done, but I think it won’t be finished in this current session,” he said.

Former Democrat MP Witthaya Kaewparadai yesterday blamed Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who chairs the Police Commission which oversees the RTP, for delays to reforming the police.

Mr Witthaya said the government’s failure to implement changes meant that long-standing issues within the police force, including corruption and position buying, were left unresolved.

Police reforms are years behind schedule, he said.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The constitution stipulates that reform in various fields including police reforms must be completed within one year of the promulgation of the charter on April 6, 2017.

Mr Witthaya also accused the prime minister of failing to ensure that appointments and promotions must be based on seniority and other qualifications.

“But the government avoids addressing position-buying and uses the old system,” Mr Witthaya said. “It is an important issue but the prime minister stalls.”

Wirach Ratanasate, the chief government whip, said the bill is unlikely to be passed during this session while noting the scrutiny process is slow due to various arguments. He said parliament will try its best to speed up the process and get it completed within a year.

Palang Pracharath Party MP Sira Jenjaka, spokesman of the scrutiny committee, said the bill fails to address police investigations and interrogations.

He said it should have been put up for public hearings and include input from low-ranking police officers before it was forwarded to parliament.

He said the bill does not introduce anything new to address structural problems.

Meanwhile, Ramet Rattanachaweng, secretary to the parliament president, said one of the key elements in the bill is the setting up of a committee to consider complaints against police accused of malfeasance. He said the proposed committee is hoped to help people who face abuse of authority by police.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 27 August 2021 - 13:15:36 

Do we really need "sweeping reform" to identify a relatively lowly government official who's famous for owning cars that cost more than his accumulated salary throughout his entire career? He would literally have to save every baht for 40 years to buy that limited edition Lamourghini! Get ready to watch another rich Thai indefinitely evade prosecution.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe
‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists
Officials target flood disaster response under COVID-19 conditions
‘Total panic’ as deadly blasts rock Kabul airport
UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’
Phuket marks 169 new daily infections
Fugitive ‘Jo Ferrari’ turns himself in
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid record high, Embezzlement of B33mn gets accountant in hot water |:| August 26
Phuket fresh kratom prisoners released
Cultural projects to support Phuket Sandbox
One Phuket fresh market closes over COVID concerns, as another market reopens
Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety
School closures ‘affecting development’
Afghans race to flee Taliban after Biden confirms airlift deadline
Phuket COVID cases hit new high, 189 on one day

 

Phuket community
Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe

Who set the Covid-19 ruling for Koh Lipe? That is the Thai Government. So it's the obligation of...(Read More)

Cultural projects to support Phuket Sandbox

Like putting a band-aid on an amputated limb. Britains moving of Thailand to its 'red list...(Read More)

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

Fingers crossed, the word is out, 'Thai low vaccinating rates'. Let's see which countrie...(Read More)

Police reforms are ‘years behind schedule’

Do we really need "sweeping reform" to identify a relatively lowly government official who...(Read More)

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

As long there is SHA hotel quarantine time + all that bureaucratic paperwork, like COE, Russians are...(Read More)

‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists

Using 9 + 26= 35 Piers is not exactly 'fixing all holes'. Far to many. And what are the tech...(Read More)

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

"low vaccination rates". Well Mr. Prayuth, your secret's out of the bag now isn't ...(Read More)

Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

@lelecuneo, thank you so much for keeping me up to date on where I can drink in Patong. We usually s...(Read More)

Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

The simple fact that they need to be told to ramp up safety of tourists is already a good reason to ...(Read More)

One Phuket fresh market closes over COVID concerns, as another market reopens

Slowly Officials wake up and start to realize that continuing Fresh Market doings according 'old...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SAii Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
PaintFX

 