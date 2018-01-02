The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Police reform: zero interference ‘a pipe dream’

BANGKOK: A police reform proposal to have investigators work without the interference of powerful bosses has been met with criticism that such a plan is not practicable.

police, corruption,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 2 January 2018, 09:31AM

The Central Investigation Bureau is a key agency of police work but there now appears no chance that police bigwigs will give up their power to influence investigations. Photo: Bangkok Post / file
The Central Investigation Bureau is a key agency of police work but there now appears no chance that police bigwigs will give up their power to influence investigations. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Among those not convinced the idea has wings is Manich Suksomchitra, who is working closely with a group of experts under the police reform committee to draft a so-called “zero interference” measure.

Senior officers have expressed similar scepticism.

The experts suggested three measures in a field of police work known as sob suan. Unlike outdoor criminal suppression efforts, this area of police work is more paperwork-driven and inquiry- and law-intensive.

It deals with complaints and investigation findings, with police forwarding them to prosecutors and a decision by the courts.

To reform sob suan work, officers must be equipped with expertise, ensured of a good career path to prevent a brain drain to other sections of the force and, above all, granted more freedom at work with no interference from their superiors, they say.

In a recent interview with the Bangkok Post, Mr Manich, chairman of the public relations panel under the police reform committee, admitted it would be “difficult to make sob suan investigations completely free from high-ranking officers”.

His committee has suggested a nine-member panel be set up to monitor irregularities, Mr Manich said.

The group, made up of three special branch police officers and six non-police experts, will handle people’s complaints over unfair treatment.

Its role would be to head off any attempts to intervene in investigations.

Such freedom to operate unconstrained is crucial, according to Pol Lt Col Kritsanaphong Phutrakun, a lecturer of police science at the Royal Police Cadet Academy.

Otherwise, criminal cases can go off-track if local police station chiefs abuse their power in preparing investigation reports for prosecutors, he added.

Police station chiefs are authorised to look through investigation results, giving them the power to overrule them.

Proponents of reform are aware that different opinions between police investigators and their bosses can occur, so they suggested a police commander, who has no direct role in a criminal case, be permitted to arbitrate disputes.

The NAKA Island

However even this does not guarantee the commander will not interfere with the work, said Pol Col Suwat Saengnum, chief of the Crime Suppression Division’s sob suan unit.

Col Suwat said officers only come up with initial investigation results.

Whether they proceed to court still largely depends on prosecutors, he added.

Bearing in mind such concerns, many senior police officers are reluctant to say the suggested reform of the sob suan field will bear fruit and eliminate unwanted interference.

Pol Col Uthen Uniphin, chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau's Training Centre, said giving young or inexperienced investigators too much freedom may not be always a good idea because “working freely and working at will are divided by a thin line”.

He expressed concern such officers may not exercise enough caution when conducting investigations.

Despite all this, reform in this area is much needed, Mr Manich said.

The Royal Thai Police require capable officers to fill more than 1,600 vacant jobs in this field, he said, citing the figure from last August.

Without a bright career path it would be hard to attract new recruits.

The proposal also suggests sob suan merge with sueb suan, or outdoor criminal suppression, he added.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Russian tourists survive serious motorbike accident

Disgusting picture. No way if I was lying in that would I want to be used for promotion of officials. Certainly not for publication. It seems Thailand...(Read More)

Russian tourists survive serious motorbike accident

25000 Bath on ICU in Bangkok hospital every day +++++ Hope you have money, And this people rent out motorbike MOST se the renter have a driver lisens ...(Read More)

Phuket schoolgirl, 11, dies after struck by Mercedes

"is there no speed limits around schools"? Haha but of course there are speed limits, everywhere, if you drive around following the speed l...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction

Well written: but without intensive education of the ignorant uneducated greedy Humans there will be not much success. The natural beauty of Phuket is...(Read More)

Six rescued from Phuket fishing tour boat after two days adrift

A fishing tour boat? I guess that is a fishing boat with tourists? Is there no thai Law that ocean going boats with passengers must have, listed, spa...(Read More)

Phuket to Bangkok bus crashes, one monk dead, 20 injured

I am actually surprised that not more bus accidents happen on the 12 hour drive route Phuket <--> Bangkok. Sometimes I pick up friends at the...(Read More)

Phuket Governor leads clean up at Leam Tukkea on Koh Sirae

When high ranking Phuket Officials put their full weight on quite simple matters ( cleaning a village area) with press attention, a happening what a M...(Read More)

Fireworks allowed for New Year celebrations

Why the use of Section 44? There is a No.27/2559 Order about fireworks. That is what the police has to enforce. Right? If the police not enforce No...(Read More)

Phuket schoolgirl, 11, dies after struck by Mercedes

This road is a racetrack- too many speeding cars every day and nothing done to help pedestrians cross the road. As more gets turned into dual carriage...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction

Too late - things are past 'the point of no return'. The situation only gets worse from here, as it has each year for the past 30 years. Not t...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.