Police raids in Chalong, Karon net 1,006 ya bah pills, 64g of ice

PHUKET: A series of raids by officers from the Phuket Provincial Police has netted four suspects along with 1,006 pills of ya bah (methamphetamine), 63.99 grams of ya ice (crystal meth) and a handful of bullets – but no firearm.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 16 December 2018, 01:21PM

Four suspects, more than 1,000 meth pills and nearly 64 grams of crystal meth were seized. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Led by Lt Col Pongpan Siripattaranukul, the team of officers carried out the raids on Friday (Dec 14).

According to the brief reported filed by the team, the first suspect arrested was Suton Netsuwan, 27, who was taken into custody at an address on Patak Rd in Karon.

He was found in possession of six pills of ya bah, 9.85 grams of ya ice as well as 11 bullets and a shotgun cartridge. Despite carrying the ammunition, Suton was not found to be carrying a firearm.

Also arrested on Patak Rd in Karon was the second suspect, Kamarussaman Wangwang, 36, who was found to be in possession of 56 pills of ya bah and 0.62 grams of ya ice.

Both suspects were taken to Karon Police Station, where Suton was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of ammunition while Kamarussaman was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

The third suspect arrested was Panuwat Wirulsri, 34, at an address in Moo 4 Rawai. He was found to be in possession of four pills of ya bah and 0.37 grams of ya ice.

The fourth and final suspect, Pol Srijantab, 36, was arrested at an address in Chalong, where officers seized 940 pills of ya bah and 53.15 grams of ya ice.

Panuwat and Pol were both taken to Chalong Police Station, where Panuwat was charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug and Pol was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Police revealed no further details of the arrests.

 

 

