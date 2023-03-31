Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police raid 17 locations with online gambling links

Police raid 17 locations with online gambling links

BANGKOK: Police have raided 17 locations, including a luxury home belonging to a Thai actress’s husband, with suspected links to online gambling networks.

crimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Friday 31 March 2023, 05:04PM

Police gather outside a luxury home belonging to businessman Mek Rama, husband of actress Yardthip Rajpal, during a raid on Thursday. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham via Bangkok Post

Police gather outside a luxury home belonging to businessman Mek Rama, husband of actress Yardthip Rajpal, during a raid on Thursday. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham via Bangkok Post

Mek Rama (left) is questioned by police. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham via Bangkok Post

Mek Rama (left) is questioned by police. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham via Bangkok Post

Yardthip Rajpal. Photo: via Bangkok Post / file

Yardthip Rajpal. Photo: via Bangkok Post / file

« »

Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) police and police commandos launched the raid in Bangkok and surrounding provinces on Thursday (Mar 30) to find evidence to prosecute members of the gambling networks, said Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimol, deputy national police chief.

One of the target venues was a luxury home at Soi Yothin Patthana in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok, reports the Bangkok Post.

The house was owned by Phuket hotelier and businessman Mek Rama, husband of actress Yardthip Rajpal.

Mr Mek was present during the raid. The police team searched his house, which had a secret room storing a large safe containing valuable items.

The police team seized assets worth about B1 billion from the businessman. Among the seized items were a Ferrari, a BMW and three vans.

Mr Mek was apprehended on an arrest warrant for colluding in online gambling operation and committing offences under the Anti-Money Laundering Act. He was taken to the CCIB office in Chaeng Wattana for questioning.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Mr Mek recently grabbed headlines after whistleblower and former massage parlour tycoon Chuvit Kamolvisit exposed major gambling networks and hinted that a husband of a TV actress was allegedly involved in online gambling operations.

On his Facebook post, Mr Chuvit detailed the accused, saying the man with the Thai initial “Mor’ spent his luxury life living in a B200-million residence and driving a red Ferrari. He added that the wealthy man was believed to be involved in a football gambling network.

The raids on 17 locations in Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Sa Kaeo and Phitsanulok resulted in nine arrests, said Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakhornbancha, the CCIB commissioner.

More details of the police operations would be disclosed today (Mar 31), he said.

Last month, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) confiscated a B200mn penthouse belonging to Mr Mek for alleged involvement in the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme.

The 36-year-old actress declined to comment on the confiscation of the penthouse, but earlier insisted that her husband was not involved in the Forex-3D scam.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners arrested in child sex trafficking case in Phuket, Taxi crackdown to continue || March 31
TAT joins forces with online giants to boost tourism
British expat dies from bee sting in Phuket
Foreigner killed in Phuket motorbike crash as road death tally reaches 35
Illegal operators removed from Leypang beach
Foreigners arrested, property seized in child sex trafficking raids
Gun-theft cop sentenced to 270 years
Taxi crackdown to continue, checkpoints to target illegals
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Government defends electricity bill hike
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Van flips in Kamala as tourists suffer minor injuries, Phuket taxi driver intimidation || March 30
‘Urgent’ meeting fails to resolve ongoing taxi disputes
Thai Watsadu opens new store in Chalong
PM punts Phuket Expo bid
Thailand shut out of US democracy summit again

 

Phuket community
Foreigner killed in Phuket motorbike crash as road death tally reaches 35

Not surprised to see more and more accidents involving foreigners in Rawai or Patong as they drive l...(Read More)

British expat dies from bee sting in Phuket

Terribly sad lovely man RIP Steve ...(Read More)

‘Urgent’ meeting fails to resolve ongoing taxi disputes

@Fascinated Don't worry ! J. did announce twice now it would be time to leave this place. Hope...(Read More)

Taxi crackdown to continue, checkpoints to target illegals

Yet the thugs are allowed to roam free. THEY are the ones affecting the image of Phuket. Lets rememb...(Read More)

Taxi crackdown to continue, checkpoints to target illegals

.....To maintain/executive law&order in Patong a little bit, it are always others 'forces...(Read More)

Taxi crackdown to continue, checkpoints to target illegals

Kakka2, In contrary, it all starts at the top everywhere. Take Patong RTP, at once 5 (!) Colonels of...(Read More)

Central Festival taxi drivers called in by police over intimidation

Any taxi/van/tuk tuk driver who not behave wel in his functioning, meaning: tarnish the reputation o...(Read More)

Taxi crackdown to continue, checkpoints to target illegals

sometime you think the corruption in this island reach the real top offices, this is just nonsense, ...(Read More)

Illegal operator removed from Freedom Beach

For tourism image, army uniformed units should not visit beaches to remove tourist comfort equipment...(Read More)

French tourists injured as van flips in Kamala

How does this work out insurance wise in Land of Smile. Who are going to pay the medical bills of th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
Pacific Prime Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property

 