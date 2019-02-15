THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Police probe launched after Chinese tourist suffers DCS in ‘try dive’

PHUKET: Police have launched an investigation into a Chinese tourist suffering decompression sickness after an incident during a “try dive” tour at Koh Racha Yai on Wednesday (Feb 13).


By The Phuket News

Friday 15 February 2019, 05:55PM

The Chinese tourist, Li Chunjun, 36, was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The Chinese tourist, Li Chunjun, 36, was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The probe comes at the request of the Chinese consulate in Phuket.

The tourist, Li Chunjun, 36, was rushed back by speedboat back to Chalong Pier, where EMS workers were waiting for him.

The Andaman Narenthorn emergency call centre was informed of Mr Li’s situation at 2:15pm, an emergency medical service official at Chalong Municipality confirmed.

Mr Li was first taken to the Accident & Emergency Centre at Chalong Hospital, then quickly moved to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

The Chinese Consulate in Phuket has since confirmed that Mr Li has recovered and already been discharged from hospital, Chalong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Somsak Soparak told The Phuket News today (Feb 15).

“The Chinese consulate have asked police to investigate this accident. Police are now carrying out an investigation to find out what happened,” Col Somsak said.

Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed late this afternoon that Mr Li was staying at a hotel in Patong.

Mr Li is expected to fly home soon, Capt Ekkachai said.

News of Mr Li’s bout of DCS, also commonly called “the bends”, broke through a Facebook post by local conservation group Go Eco Phuket (see post here), which comprises many local divers working in the dive tour industry.

Go Eco Phuket Secretary Ittiput Schadt told The Phuket News today that Mr Li was exposed to DCS while on a “try dive” tour off Koh Racha.

“This try drive was to a depth of about 10 metres led by a non-certified and non-experienced male guide. The Chinese tourist suffered an embolism,” Mr Ittiput said.

“Please, the Tourism Business and Guide Registration office should check diving schools on Koh Racha to make sure dive activities are safe,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Today on Phuket Xtra we explore a woman who is looking to become Thailand’s first openly Trans Prime Minister|| Feb. 15
US embassy urges retiree expats to consider affairs after death
DMCR steps up after tourism blast over pile of unused artificial reef blocks at Koh Racha
Couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day
Patong traffic alert for Central opening
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bad monks sent to jail! Wild elephants trample monk! B400 fine after bus crash? || Feb. 14
Alcohol sales prohibited on Makha Bucha Day
Rescue workers call for awareness as motorist drives into mid-road street light unassisted
Phuket readies for Heroines Festival next month
Patong Police Chief: Leave your valuables at home
Driver fined B400 for reckless driving as tour bus slams into power pole to avoid collision
Russian Consulate-General to open in Phuket this year
Patong tsunami evacuation drill announced
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Magic mud’ actually unsafe! Snake-catchers busy? Toto the roaming stray is ready! || Feb. 13
Speedboat captain to be suspended, boat de-registered after oil tanker slam

 

Phuket community
NASA heading back to Moon soon, and this time to stay

"...backed by President Donald Trump" So, why doesn't he just tell his drooling minion...(Read More)

DMCR steps up after tourism blast over pile of unused artificial reef blocks at Koh Racha

Silently dropped on a windy day, we were hoping to forget the whole matter quietly. Now some dammed...(Read More)

Rescue workers call for awareness as motorist drives into mid-road street light unassisted

"Why the hell is a structure in the middle of the narrow road," do you normally drive down...(Read More)

Patong traffic alert for Central opening

That T-junction is always a pain in the (bottle) neck at night. Why? Because of the double, triple ...(Read More)

Four family members arrested in Trang, B100m drugs seized

Wow, what you call a 'family business'! Poor consumers in Trang and 'nearby areas...(Read More)

Patong Police Chief: Leave your valuables at home

"Does that include our passport which legally, we're supposed to carry at all times," ...(Read More)

Driver fined B400 for reckless driving as tour bus slams into power pole to avoid collision

Because a RTP officer is saying that she will be held responsible for repair costs of everything wil...(Read More)

Patong Police Chief: Leave your valuables at home

Does that include our passport which legally, we're supposed to carry at all times?...(Read More)

Driver fined B400 for reckless driving as tour bus slams into power pole to avoid collision

All though the fine is very low for dangerous driving, the costs of all the repairs is going to be p...(Read More)

Rescue workers call for awareness as motorist drives into mid-road street light unassisted

test for alcohol or drugs??? ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Harvey Law Corporation
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 