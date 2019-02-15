PHUKET: Police have launched an investigation into a Chinese tourist suffering decompression sickness after an incident during a “try dive” tour at Koh Racha Yai on Wednesday (Feb 13).



By The Phuket News

Friday 15 February 2019, 05:55PM

The Chinese tourist, Li Chunjun, 36, was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The probe comes at the request of the Chinese consulate in Phuket.

The tourist, Li Chunjun, 36, was rushed back by speedboat back to Chalong Pier, where EMS workers were waiting for him.

The Andaman Narenthorn emergency call centre was informed of Mr Li’s situation at 2:15pm, an emergency medical service official at Chalong Municipality confirmed.

Mr Li was first taken to the Accident & Emergency Centre at Chalong Hospital, then quickly moved to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

The Chinese Consulate in Phuket has since confirmed that Mr Li has recovered and already been discharged from hospital, Chalong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Somsak Soparak told The Phuket News today (Feb 15).

“The Chinese consulate have asked police to investigate this accident. Police are now carrying out an investigation to find out what happened,” Col Somsak said.

Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed late this afternoon that Mr Li was staying at a hotel in Patong.

Mr Li is expected to fly home soon, Capt Ekkachai said.

News of Mr Li’s bout of DCS, also commonly called “the bends”, broke through a Facebook post by local conservation group Go Eco Phuket (see post here), which comprises many local divers working in the dive tour industry.

Go Eco Phuket Secretary Ittiput Schadt told The Phuket News today that Mr Li was exposed to DCS while on a “try dive” tour off Koh Racha.

“This try drive was to a depth of about 10 metres led by a non-certified and non-experienced male guide. The Chinese tourist suffered an embolism,” Mr Ittiput said.

“Please, the Tourism Business and Guide Registration office should check diving schools on Koh Racha to make sure dive activities are safe,” he said.