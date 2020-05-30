BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Police probe gunshot in Phuket Town

Police probe gunshot in Phuket Town

PHUKET: Police have detained three men for questioning after a gun was fired at least once in Poonpon Soi 11 in Phuket Town this morning (May 30).

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 30 May 2020, 02:20PM

Police at the scene, Poonpon Soi 11 in Phuket Town, this morning (May 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the scene, better known for more than a decade just as “Soi Sip-Et” (“Street 11”) and its seedy nightlife and prostitution, at 10:40am.

No people were reported as injured in the shooting, but police have detained three men for questioning.

The three men were reportedly sitting at a table drinking alcohol when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired it.

Phuket City Police have yet to release more details about the incident.

One bullet casing was recovered at the scene.

Forensic Police were present to investigate the scene this morning.

