Police probe death of Belgian tourist in tuk-tuk argument in Patong

Police probe death of Belgian tourist in tuk-tuk argument in Patong

PHUKET: Patong Police are trying to unravel what led to the death of a 31-year-old Belgian tourist allegedly slipped and fell while coming to the assistance of his friend who was in the middle of an argument with a tuk-tuk driver.

patongtourismtransportdeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 8 March 2023, 05:15PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were informed of the Belgian man’s death by staff at Patong Hospital at 5am today (Mar 8).

Police were informed that the man* had died as a result of an assault that occurred at Thammarat Apartment off Nanai Rd.

The man had been rushed to Patong Hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

However, according to Capt Nattawut Saraithong of the Patong Police, who questioned four witnesses to the incident, the Belgian man had slipped and hit his head on the ground.

The man was with a friend who was arguing with a tuk-tuk driver over a fare of B300.

The Belgian tried to intervene, but slipped and fell, and hit the back of his head on the ground, the “witnesses” told Capt Nattawut.

Another tuk-tuk driver, who happened to be at the scene ‒ but not confirmed by Capt Nattawut as a party to the argument ‒ rushed the Belgian man to hospital.

The argument was loud enough to wake people in the area, who came out to investigate what was going on, Capt Nattawut said.

Forensic officers and Tourist Police are now involved in the investigation, Capt Nattawut said.

Officers will check any CCTV camera footage available in the area, he added.

Doctors at Patong Hospital will perform a post-mortem examination in the hope of confirming the cause of death, Capt Nattawut said.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until it has been confirmed that his next of kin have been notified of his death.

