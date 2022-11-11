Police praised for pushing broken-down Honda Dream up Patong Hill

PHUKET: Patong Police have been praised for lending a hand by helping to push a broken-down motorcycle up Patong Hill this morning (Nov 11).

By The Phuket News

Friday 11 November 2022, 07:06PM

A tow truck has been assigned to be on duty on Patong Hill to help motorists. Photo: Patong Police

Thai netizens have praised the actions of Patong Police in resolving a situation with a broken-down motorcycle on Patong hill amid heavy traffic.

At about 8.30am, Lt Suchart Boonrak of Patong Police, who was assigned to facilitate traffic on Patong Hill, noticed that a motorcycle broke down and stopped on the road further down the Kathu side of the hill, Patong Police reported in a Facebook post.

Lt Suchart hurried to help the driver, named in the publication as Mr So Nai, 47 years old. The officer then pushed the broken-down bike, an old-looking red Honda Dream, up the hill where a service point had been set up to facilitate traffic.

Police then advised Mr So Nai to ride back down the hill to Kathu and repair his vehicle before taking another attempt to cross the hill to Patong. Mr So Nai thanked Patong Police for help.

The publication on Patong Police Facebook page was supported with photos and videos of Lt Suchart pushing the bike up the hill. Patong Police didn’t tell who took the pictures and video.

“Really sweet, Patong Police are the best,” one commenter replied to the post.

In a separate publication Patong Police informed that a tow truck had been assigned to stay on duty on the hill to assist in case of further incidents. It wasn’t explained which agency or company provided the vehicle.

Earlier today Patong Municipality and Kathu Municipality asked drivers to refrain (if possible) from using Phra Barami Rd for traveling over Patong Hill during rush hours from 7am-10am and from 5pm-7pm due to traffic congestion.

The road opened for small vehicles, including vans and pickups, in both directions yesterday (Nov 10), only one lane is available in each direction. The road remains off-limits to buses and trucks. These vehicles can travel to and from Patong either through Kamala or through Karon.