THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Police open door to no death penalty charge over Phuket seastead case

PHUKET: The police investigator tasked with the Royal Thai Navy complaint against American Chad Elwartowski and his Thai partner Supranee Thepdet over the ‘seastead’ built south of Phuket told The Phuket News today (Apr 19) that he will not move to charge the couple under Section 119 – which may incur the death penalty – if he finds no evidence that the structure threatens national security.

militarymarineconstructioncrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 19 April 2019, 08:36PM

Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai urged sensitivity in following due process in the case. Photo: PR Dept

Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai urged sensitivity in following due process in the case. Photo: PR Dept

Lt Col Siriwat Inyim, Deputy Chief of the Wichit Police, said that if he does not find any evidence that the seastead threatens national security, he will not ask the Public Prosecutor to move ahead with the Section 199 charge. Photo: PR Dept

Lt Col Siriwat Inyim, Deputy Chief of the Wichit Police, said that if he does not find any evidence that the seastead threatens national security, he will not ask the Public Prosecutor to move ahead with the Section 199 charge. Photo: PR Dept

Rear Admiral Kritsana Kultiya, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Navy Command Third Area Command, denied that the Navy was hunting American Chad Elwartowski and his Thai partner Supranee Thepdet ‘to end their lives’. photo: PR Dept

Rear Admiral Kritsana Kultiya, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Navy Command Third Area Command, denied that the Navy was hunting American Chad Elwartowski and his Thai partner Supranee Thepdet ‘to end their lives’. photo: PR Dept

Details of the case were displayed at the press conference today (Apr 19). Photo: PR Dept

Details of the case were displayed at the press conference today (Apr 19). Photo: PR Dept

Details of the case were displayed at the press conference today (Apr 19). Photo: PR Dept

Details of the case were displayed at the press conference today (Apr 19). Photo: PR Dept

Details of the case were displayed at the press conference today (Apr 19). Photo: PR Dept

Details of the case were displayed at the press conference today (Apr 19). Photo: PR Dept

Lt Col Siriwat Inyim, Deputy Chief of the Wichit Police told The Phuket News this evening (Apr 19), “This is my case to investigate, and I have received a complaint asking police to press charges under Section 119 of the Criminal Code.”

“However, although I have yet to conclude my investigation, if I do not find any evidence that this seastead threatens national security, I will not ask the Public Prosecutor to move ahead with that charge,” Col Siriwat said.

“Instead, I will ask the Public Prosecutor to file a much lesser charge, one that very likely will not include the death penalty,” he added.

However, Col Siriwat noted that even if he requested the Public Prosecutor to move ahead with a lesser charge, “I will have to still attach the Navy complaint to my recommendation as that is required by standard procedure.”

The public statement by Col Siriwat to allow for a much lesser charge that will likely not include the death penalty follows Rear Admiral Kritsana Kultiya, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Navy Command Third Area Command, which is based in Phuket, today denouncing claims made in posts online that the Navy is hunting Mr Elwartowski and Ms Supranee “to end their lives”.

“We are not hunting them ‘to end their lives’. That is not true,” R/Adm Kritsana said.

“We just want them brought to justice, and we have handed the search for the couple over to the Royal Thai Police and the Immigration Bureau as that is their job to do. We are the Navy, our areas of concern are out on the water,” he added.

“We have already filed a complaint of their crime under Section 119 to Wichit Police Station (see story here). I repeat that we have power to take action on the water, but it is the police and immigration police’s job to find, arrest them, not us,” R/Adm Kritsana explained.

R/Adml Kritsana ’s comments came in response to reporters’ questions at a press conference held at Provincial Hall today over the seastead case, which has made international headlines after Mr Elwartowski and Ms Supranee went into hiding, reportedly fearful that they may face the death penalty for the structure. (See stories here and here.)

Mr Elwartowski and Ms Supranee and the Ocean Builders project (see website here) have repeatedly denied that the couple were involved in the construction and placement of the seastead. They were just the volunteers who lived first on the platform to assess it, they said.

Maj Tossapon Kitilap, an investigator with the Phuket Immigration Police, told the press conference, “We still have not found them. We are still looking for them, but we are watching out closely for both of them now.”

Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai urged sensitivity in following due process in the case.

“Wichit Police is investigating the case and reviewing the evidence carefully because the penalty foe the charge under the complaint filed is so serious.”

“The next move is to have the structure removed. We have drawn up a plan together with the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command already. The seastead will be seized and removed from the water because the seastead it is in a location that is dangerous for itself and for boats passing through the area,” V/Gov Supoj said.

Meanwhile, Phuket Industry Chief Siwat Rawangkul accompanied by a host of other officials inspected a boatyard in Mai Khao on Wednesday (Apr 17) that Mr Siwat said had been confirmed as being hired to build the seastead and install it at its current location, some 42 kilometres south of Phuket.

In a very brief report, Mr Siwat said that the boatyard’s company documents were all in order. However officials had yet to examine the facility’s permit to operate as a place of production as required under the Factory Act 1992, he added.

No charges had yet been brought against the boatyard operator, but officials were continuing their investigation, Mr Siwat said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket beach clearing hits Layan
Manhunt launched for American over ‘seastead’ fiasco
DSI deputy chief inspects Naka Noi off Phuket
Phuket official wanted in illegal excavation raid
Army in Phuket probes military corruption allegations
American, Thai partner in hiding, fearful of charges for seastead south of Phuket
Phuket beach vendors stay at Surin, as businesses face mass demolition
Weather hampers search for missing Phuket crew
Six Phuket jet-ski operators found operating without insurance, fined
Phuket Police bolster security for holiday season
Chinese nominee tour company blitz in Phuket nets 53 tour buses, 29 speedboats
Phuket ‘smuggler’s island’ raid nets armed attempted murder, drug suspect
No irregularities found in latest Phuket IUU fishing inspection
Dead or alive, search for whale shark continues off Phuket
Third Naval Area Command holds maritime enforcement security training

 

Phuket community
Phuket Zoo baby elephant benched from tourist shows over health issues

The world was created free not only for people, for animals also. The limitation of freedom for peop...(Read More)

Thai Retailers Association attacks duty-free ruling

The present government is anything, but not of accuracy and transparency. Now committees and sub-c...(Read More)

King cobra female caught in Patong, 30 eggs missing from nest

"I don't want to use the law against local residents". And that is it? No investigatio...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead

Just how inane comment is this "He is on holiday...a perpetual one, just sitting on the compute...(Read More)

Wildfire contained at Phromthep Cape, fire warning re-issued

Every fire starts small. Mostly due to human doings. But how to make many inhabitants to understand ...(Read More)

After Songkran, Phuket water reductions continue to stretch reserves until rains return

'We' nicely report our water facts to Phuket inhabitants, as we always do. And further, we d...(Read More)

Boy, 14, killed as Phuket suffers worst Songkran road safety record in years

Why do you think somebody is interrested about your mind?? Do you realy think you are sooo important...(Read More)

Boy, 14, killed as Phuket suffers worst Songkran road safety record in years

Well maybe if everyone stopped calling these tragedies "accidents" and start recognizing t...(Read More)

Boy, 14, killed as Phuket suffers worst Songkran road safety record in years

Don't expect a serious reaction as respons from Governor and other top brass who are responsible...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead

Reading the final Phuket road accident reports ( and that are just the official ones) it justified t...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Elegant White Charity Gala
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
China International Boat Show 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Trash Fashion Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket

 