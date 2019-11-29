Police officer grabs some extra income with second role as food delivery driver

PHUKET: An experienced officer is being lauded as a role model as he has taken on a second job as a Grab food delivery driver to teach his daughter the value of money and hard work.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 29 November 2019, 03:59PM

Snr Sgt Maj Jiraphat Nawathong of the Phuket Tourist Police prepares to make a delivery as part of his second job with Grab. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Taking on an extra part time job is common among many people looking to bring in some extra income and that is exactly what Snr Sgt Maj Jiraphat Nawathong has decided to do. Mr Jiraphat, who is chief of the Prevention and Suppression Division at the Phuket Tourist Police, has, for the past four months, has been delivering food via Grab in addition to juggling his daily responsibilities.

Mr Jiraphat told The Phuket News that he has worked as a police officer for 26 years, 14 years of which have been stationed with the tourist police in Phuket. Rather than rest idly he decided that the extra workload would not only generate additional income but also provide an invaluable lesson to his daughter as to the value of money and hard work.

He confirmed the food delivery duties do not affect his main job within the police force and still allows him time with his family. He does, however, admit the perils of safety on the roads can sometimes be a concern and that his levels of concentration have to remain high. He has also provided advice and guidance for fellow delivery drivers on road-safety measures and abiding to traffic laws.

“It’s a new working experience for me. Initially I helped deliver food from a house whose kitchen had set up as a restaurant. It was very much unknown without tables or signs. In fact it was so secretive I even had to call for directions. It’s just a small kitchen but it is popular and they can make some money from it.” He confirmed a typical delivery order will make him B30.

Mr Naraphat Phetcharoen, the owner of the Jok Nai Hua Phuket restaurant that regularly engages Mr Jiraphat's services, said he suspected his new delivery driver had some form of experience in an official government capacity or standing given his well presented appearance and friendly nature.

“Some people devalue this job because of the challenging conditions riders operate in such as the heat and rain. But, despite already drawing a salary, this man chooses to spend his free time to make extra money. People should see him as a role model. I do and I also have a better image of the police in general after my dealings with him.”