Police nab serial thief after Supercheap robbery

PHUKET: A thief who was on police bail for previous offences was apprehended yesterday (Oct 26) after he and an accomplice carried out a robbery at a convenience store in Laem Chan on Tuesday.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 27 October 2022, 04:51PM

The criminal duo carried out the robbery at the Thep Anusorn branch of Supercheap around 11pm on Tuesday evening.

Store staff managed to apprehend one of the offenders but the other one got away, escaping on a motorbike.

The apprehended thief, confirmed as 29-year-old Mr Thananuwat, was taken by officers to Wichit Police Station where he undertook a drug test. His urine test returned positive and the man confirmed to officers that he had taken methamphetamine, otherwise known as ‘ya ice’.

He was subsequently arrested for having consumed category 1 narcotics.

The following day police were able to track down the second thief, a Mr Chisanupong, who had managed to escape from the store following the robbery. They also seized the motorbike he had used to flee the scene as evidence in addition to two methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 0.34 grams of ya ice. Police did not confirm where he was arrested.

After further questioning at Wichit Police Station, Chitsanupong, 30, admitted that he had taken eight methamphetamine pills before committing the theft the previous evening. He was subsequently charged with possession and consumption of category 1 narcotics.

Both Thananuwat and Chitsanupong confessed to charges of robbery although officers did not disclose what items were stolen or how the theft took place.

It also transpired that Thananuwat remains under court bail having previously committed thefts at Big C branches in Laem Chan and Sai Yuan in March of this year.